Mumbai: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, who are all set to tie the knot on December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara, a resort in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, will be wearing designer clothes at their wedding ceremonies. The hot couple of the industry will exchange vows in a Sabyasachi ensemble. The latest reports circulating about the couple have got to do with what they’ll be wearing for the different occasions, particularly the mehendi, sangeet and wedding reception itself.Also Read - Salman Khan’s Father Salim Khan Spills Bean About Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s Wedding

A new report in Pinkvilla has surfaced, which claims that Katrina Kaif will be wearing an Abu Jani piece for her mehendi, a Manish Malhotra lehenga for the sangeet and, finally, something from Gucci for the wedding recption itself. On the other hand, it has been learned that Vicky Kaushal might be going with Kunal Rawal and Raghavendra Rathore’s designs for both the mehendi and sangeet. Also Read - Vicky-Katrina Marriage Latest Updates: Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif To Go For Court Marriage In Mumbai, All You Need To Know | Watch Video

It will be a Hindu wedding attended by the close family members and friends in the evening. Their families and close ones have geared up for the big fat wedding. Also Read - Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal's Wedding Date is OUT! All You Need to Know

A few days ago, a 10-member team reached Six Senses Barwara Fort on to take stock of the situation. According to the information received from the hotel management, the team monitored all arrangements related to the wedding. The couple will be having a court marriage in Mumbai next week before jetting off to Rajasthan for their royal wedding. There will be a ‘no phone policy’ at all the functions.