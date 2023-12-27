Home

Entertainment

Here’s What Orry Has to Say About Suhana Khan’s Acting In ‘The Archies’

Here’s What Orry Has to Say About Suhana Khan’s Acting In ‘The Archies’

Social media star Orry adds more spice in his Ask Me Anything challenge. An anonymous user questions if Suhana Khan knows how people reacted to her debut movie , The Archies.

Suhana Khan made a major debut in Bollywood this year with Zoya Akhtar’s film The Archies. While numerous celebrities praised the film, some people had differing opinions about the Netflix movie. During an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Reddit, Suhana’s friend Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry, was asked if Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter was aware of the public’s response.

Trending Now

Fans Asks About Suhana’s Role In ‘The Archies’

An anonymous user inquired whether Suhana is aware of the criticism of her performance in The Archies or if she is isolated from it. The user wrote, “Hey Orry. Thanks for doing this AMA. My 2 questions: Do the celebs read the trending discussions in this sub? Because in the recent KwK season, It felt like some of them were trying hard to portray that they were unbothered by Reddit threads, but their demeanor suggested the opposite. And Second, What’s the actual opinion on Suhana’s performance in Archie’s in the BTown circles? Did she get to know the actual public reviews or still in a bubble of fake praise?

You may like to read

Comment

byu/orry-awa from discussion

inBollyBlindsNGossip

Orry Says, “No one in Bollywood is dumb…”

Orry responded, “I cannot speak for Suhana, but no one in Bollywood is uninformed or isolated. Believe me, they are all very intelligent individuals who are well-connected to reality. You cannot achieve such fame and success without being so”. Read along to know what Orry added to his AMA challenge.

Here’s what Orry posted on Reddit:

Comment

byu/orry-awa from discussion

inBollyBlindsNGossip

Suhana Khan in ‘The Archies’

Suhana Khan portrayed the character of Veronica in The Archies, alongside Agastya Nanda as Archies Andrews and Khushi Kapoor as Betty Cooper. The movie received criticism for allegedly promoting nepotism, and Suhana’s performance also faced negative reviews. Numerous social media users shared videos of Suhana, Agastya, and Khushi from the film, mocking their perceived lackluster acting skills.

Fans Get Curious As Orry Adds More Spice In Ask Me Anything Challenge

Orry attended Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday party at Mannat earlier this year. When asked about his experience at the star’s party, Orry humorously mentioned the challenges of socialising and giving his signature Orry pose for the pictures. A user asked, “Orry tell us some spicy things from SRK bday bash where you got some of the iconic pictures this year like one with Dp, Kat, Bebo, Alia, etc”. He also noted that it was the first party attended by Tania Shroff as a single person, and she seemed to attract a lot of attention from the male guests.

Watch this space to get more updates on Orry’s Ask Me Anything challenge!



For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.