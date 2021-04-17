Mumbai: Recently, actor Kush Shah, who plays the popular character “goli” in the longest running sitcom on Indian television, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and three other crew members tested positive for COVID19. Also Read - Delhi COVID19 Travel Update: 5 Borders Closed, No Vehicles Allowed | Details Inside

Sharing the details about the same, producer Asit Kumarr Modi shared that given the new COVID-19 guidelines in Maharashtra, the team was getting intensively tested at regular intervals, when their reports came positive. All of them were duly put under quarantine post that. Also Read - COVID19: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Members Including 'Goli' Kush Shah Test Positive

Now speaking about the same, the TMKOC team has released an official statement. They said, “With reference to several news reports about Goli and 3 other crew members from TMKOC testing positive for COVID19, we wish to clarify that these individuals had undergone the tests over a week ago and were home quarantined. As of today, they all are in good health.” Also Read - Despite Surge in COVID19 Cases, Israel to Start Welcoming International Tourists in May | Know Details

The team further shared that, “We thank everyone for their concern. In such difficult times instead of spreading negative vibes, we should spread positivity and happiness; and urge everyone to do the same.”

Meanwhile, giving updates about the animated version of the hit comedy drama, the TMKOC team said, “Keep watching your favourite show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and watch out for the animated version – Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah on Sony Yay.”

For the unversed, the animated characters such as Jethalal, Daya, Tappu and bapuji among many others are based on the characters of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, authored and created by Asit Kumarr Modi. The show will be available on Sony YAY from April 19 onwards.

There is a 15-day halt on shoot in Maharashtra due to the sudden rise in the deadly coronavirus cases and hence, a few television shows are relying on the bank, while most of them will be moving out to cities like Hyderabad, Bikaner, Surat and even Goa for the shoot. The four members of the show, who have tested positive, haven’t yet tested negative.