Los Angeles: Speculations were rife that actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her musician husband Nick Jonas will be presenting at the Oscars 2021 that was held in Los Angeles in two locations on Sunday evening (Monday morning in India). However, the popular couple wasn't seen during the ceremony. The couple announced the nominations this year in a virtual ceremony earlier this year and stole the show with the chemistry. However, the Oscars' red carpet certainly missed them walking hand-in-hand.

Priyanka was absent at the Oscar Awards 2021 because the Academy kept the attendees list very strict this year due to the ongoing coronavirus scare all over the world. The former Miss World, whose film The White Tiger was nominated in the Best Adapted Screenplay category, didn't fly to the US owing to the pandemic. The actor is currently in the UK due to her work commitments and she thought it was best to avoid travelling during this sensitive time. Further, even though her Netflix movie was nominated in one category, only director Ramin Bahrani was seen from the film's team at the LA's Dolby Theatre.

Priyanka though wished her team and Bahrani in a special post on Instagram. The actor took to social media to write 'Good Luck Team' and shared a few BTS stills from the sets of her film. Bahrani though lost the award to Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller for The Father.

Meanwhile, Nomadland director Chloe Zhao created history this year by winning the Best Director award at the Oscars and becoming the second woman and the only woman of colour to win the prestigious trophy. Several other winners took the opportunity to talk about the racist attacks in the US, the gun violence and the police brutality against the black.