Here’s Why Ranbir Kapoor Calls Animal ‘Adult’ Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

"This is an adult-rated Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham," stated Ranbir Kapoor in response to the CBFC's A certification during the trailer release on Thursday

Ranbir Kapoor’s much anticipated Animal‘s trailer was released on Thursday. The trailer for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next film created havoc on social media. The film, which also stars Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, Rashmika Mandanna, and Anil Kapoor, in addition to Ranbir Kapoor, is scheduled to premiere in theatres in December. Ranbir Kapoor spoke about his complex character, ‘A’ certification and much more during the trailer launch.

Why Ranbir Kapoor Called Animal ‘ADULT’ Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham?

The Central Board of Film Certification gave the movie an ‘A’ certification before its release, despite the fact that fans had been eagerly awaiting it. Ranbir responded to the same thing today at the film’s trailer premiere and revealed the plot.

When asked to sum up the movie during the occasion, Ranbir responded, “Animal is basically the adult-rated Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. If I had to describe this story in a line, then it’s about a man who goes to any length to protect his family. That’s what the core of the film is.” Karan Johar directed the 2001 family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

The director of the movie Sandeep Reddy Vanga also posted an update on the certification on his social media. He revealed the film’s duration in a post: three hours, twenty-one minutes, twenty-three seconds, and sixteen frames.

Animal Movie’s Runtime:

Censor rating for ANIMAL is A 🙂

3 hour 21 minutes 23 seconds & 16 frames is the Runtime 🙂#AnimalTheFilm

Releasing on Dec 1st@VangaPictures@TSeries — Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) November 22, 2023

WATCH Animal’s Official Teaser:

Animal depicts a violent world with a tumultuous connection between Ranbir Kapoor’s character Arjun Singh and his father Balbir Singh, played by Anil Kapoor. Rashmika Mandanna plays Ranbir’s love interest Geethanjali while Bobby Deol plays the antagonist in the movie.

