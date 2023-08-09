Home

Here’s Why Shah Rukh Khan Was Not Approached For Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani?

Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan are best friends. In most of the KJo movies, SRK is seen in cameo roles. In an interview, Karan Johar revealed why Shah Rukh Khan was not approached for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has become one of the blockbuster films in the history of Indian cinema. The mass entertainer stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles along with Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the supporting roles. Karan Johara has again proved that Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a celebration. The critics and audiences have praised the songs, storytelling and stellar acting of all the actors. We also witnessed cameo appearances by Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Sara Ali Khan, and Varun Dhawan. Fans were wondering we they could spot Shah Rukh Khan, but sadly, he wasn’t there in the film. In a recent interview, Karan Johar finally revealed the real reason behind not approaching Shah Rukh Khan for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Karan told film critic Sucharita Tyagi, “Shah Rukh did the most defining scene for me in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and for that, I will always be very grateful to him. I can’t keep using my privilege with Shah Rukh. I can’t push it.”

Also, KJo revealed that Shah Rukh Khan also worked for Brahmastra without any monetary exchange for 18 days. “He just gave his heart, time, body everything for that sequence. It was a large sequence. If I go again to him, it will be too much. Shah Rukh never says no to me. But I can’t keep going to him. I think you need to keep that card very close. I will use it because I have that kind of access to Mr Khan but I don’t want to keep using it for no reason, KJo said in an interview. Brahmastra was directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar.

Coming to the earnings, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani performed well on its first 12 days at the box office and earned Rs 113.68 crore India net. Here is Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’s 12th-day box office collection and Occupancy.

