Home

Entertainment

Here’s Why Twinkle Khanna MOCKS Husband Akshay Kumar For Dancing at Anant-Radhika’s Pre-Wedding Gala

Here’s Why Twinkle Khanna MOCKS Husband Akshay Kumar For Dancing at Anant-Radhika’s Pre-Wedding Gala

Twinkle Khanna, actor turned author, recently shared her views about her husband's hilarious dance at Anant Amani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding gala. Read on to find out the hilarious comment of Twinkle.

Here’s Why Twinkle Khanna MOCKS Husband Akshay Kumar For Dancing at Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Gala

Mumbai: Former Bollywood actor and writer, Twinkle Khanna recently became the talk of the town when she was not impressed with Hollywood artist Rihanna’s performance at Anant Ambai and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding gala at Jamnagar, Gujarat. It was in the Times of India column where Twinkle Khanna mentioned that Rihanna’s performance didn’t impress and added her act was “not half as grand as Nita Ambani’s spectacular performance Vishwambhari Stuti. Apart from comparing Rihanna’s performance with Nita Ambani, she also hilariously poked at Akshay Kumar with his weird dancing steps at the pre-wedding bash. Earlier Twinkle Khanna made it to the headlines when she shared a cryptic post on Instagram that confused netizens on social media. Read on.

Twinkle Khanna Hilariously Pokes Akshay Kumar- Watch Viral Video

In her column, Twinkle Khanna wrote, “In between forcing my little one to swallow her flu medicine, training the dog to pee anywhere but my bed, and checking a deck my company is sending out to advertisers, I continue attending the Ambani festivities in what seems like a paradigm time warp through Instagram. I spot the three Khans performing together and the man of the house singing a robust song (sic).”

She further expressed, “He then performs a punching dance step that he repeats 33 times with so much force that it feels like he is about to dig another oil well through the stage and into the Jamanagar soil. I see Rihanna’s reportedly somewhere between Rs66 to 74 crore barefoot performance. Her act, though, is not half as grand as Nita bhabhi’s performance of the Vishwambhari Stuti dedicated to Ma Ambe, an avatar of Goddess Durga (sic).”

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s Hilarious Performance At Anant-Radhika’s Pre-Wedding Gala:

#AkshayKumar, #RadhikaMarchant‘s favourite star, once again stole the show as always. Easy.#MukeshAmbani‘s gesture at the end is gratitude personified.pic.twitter.com/gEzCqtXgKy — Nitesh Naveen (@NiteshNaveenAus) March 3, 2024

Everything You Need To Know About Ambani’s Gala At Jamnagar

From Hollywood celebrities and businessmen to Bollywood celebrities and prominent sports personalities, attended the luxurious Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding gala in Jamnagar, Gujarat. International figures like Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Rihanna, and Ivana Trump attended the three-day ceremony. Apart from Rihanna stealing the show, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan stole the spotlight at the bash. On day two of the bash, Akshay Kumar, grooved to the number, Gur Naal Ishq Mitha. In the viral viral of Akshay, it can be seen that Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, sharing a warm hug with Akshay Kumar post his electrifying dance performance.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.