Heropanti 2 Leaked For Full HD Download: Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria's Heropanti 2 has been released today, April 29 and reviews have already started to pour in. Netizens have shared a mixed response of Heropanti 2. A section of people have termed Heropanti 2 a 'complete entertainer', while others questioned the actor. There is a bad news for the makers as Heropanti 2 as the film has become the latest victim of piracy on day one of its release. The Tiger Shroff starrer has been leaked in high quality and is available on Tamilrockers, Telegram and Movierulz.

Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2 is directed by Ahmed Khan and the film also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who plays the role of a villain. After eight years, the sequel of the film, Heropanti 2 released today. Heropanti was 2014's romantic action film directed by Sabbir Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Heropanti 2 has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram and other piracy based websites including movierulz. Unfortunately, the film's sudden leak might affect the box office collection. Tamilrockers, Telegram and Movierulz are piracy websites that leak latest releases. However, this is not the first time a film has got leaked on day 1 of its release. There are several films like Runway 34, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Acharya, 83.

The government has several times taken several strict actions against theses top piracy sites. But it seems they don’t bother. In the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. Whenever a site is banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the latest released movies. Tamilrockers is known to leak the films released on theatres.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form.)