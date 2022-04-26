Tiger Shroff-Esha Gupta Groove to Whistle Baja 2.0: Actor Tiger Shroff is leaving no stones unturned with the promotions of his forthcoming release Heropanti 2. The actor was recently joined by the sexy Esha Gupta as the two danced to Heropanti 2‘s song Whistle Baja 2.0. Esha took to Instagram as she shared a video of her and Tiger dancing to the peppy song. Check out this post by Esha:Also Read - KGF 2 Crosses Rs 900 Crore at Worldwide Box Office, Biggest Triumph For Yash Starrer in 12 Days - Check Detailed Collection Report

Esha Looks Super Hot in The Dance Video!

Esha looked smoking hot in the dance video as she wore a brown thigh-length dress. The actor opted for subtle makeup with a bold eyeliner with her hair tied in a high ponytail. Esha looked classy in trendy hood earrings as she teamed her outfit with golden heels. She captioned her post as, “Here for #heropanti2 🐅 @tigerjackieshroff @tarasutaria @khan_ahmedasas @shairaahmedkhan @wardakhannadiadwala @rahuldid @saregama_official.” Also Read - Esha Gupta Dazzles in Hot Pink Rose Halter-Neck Dress And Poses Seductively For Pics

Fans Hail Tiger-Esha For Their Killer Moves!

Netizens reacted with heart and heart-shaped eye emojis on Esha’s Instagram post. Internet was flooded with praises on Tiger and Esha’s scorching chemistry on the dance floor. A fan commented, “🔥😘🔥😘🔥😋🔥😋🔥😋🔥😋🔥😋🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.” Another fan wrote, “She dance so well😍🔥👏💟✨💫.”Check out the reactions:

Heropanti 2 is the sequel to Tiger’s 2014 debut Heropanti. The actor’s Heropanti co-star Kriti Sanon features alongside him in the new Whistle Baja 2.0 from the sequel. The Ahmed Khan directorial also stars Tara Sutaria, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Amrita Singh in stellar roles. A R Rahman has composed the music. The film is about to clash with Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Runway 34.

