Dafa Kar BTS Video: On April 29th, 2022, Heropanti 2 will be released. Actor Tiger Shroff, who made his acting debut with Heropanti in 2014, will star alongside Tara Sutaria and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a sequel. The film's makers have posted a BTS video of the 'DaFa Kar' song, which is one of three songs already released: 'DaFa Kar,' 'Jalwanuma,' and 'Miss Hairan.' The video begins with some members wearing terrifying makeovers on their faces. The music video reflects the effort that went into making each shot just perfect.

Check Tiger-Tara’s DaFa Kar BTS video:

This is for the first time that Tiger won't be seen grooving to the music. The actor will be seen exhibiting power through his moves while Tara Sutaria is seen performing to perfection. The two have clearly worked hard to maintain the charm of the Heropanti franchise as they also did tolerate the harshness of the weather while shooting in multiple locations around the world. Talking about the same, Tara mentioned that it was freezing cold while she was shooting for the 'DaFa Kar' music video.

‘Heropanti 2‘ presents Tiger Shroff’s Babloo who will be seen locking horns with Siddiqui’s Laila in a bid to stop cyber crimes across the world. Written by Rajat Arora and directed by Ahmed Khan, the movie is all set to take us on an expedition. The music for the film is given by Oscar-winning singer A R Rahman.

