Heropanti 2 Trailer: The highly-anticipated film, which stars Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria from Student of the Year 2, promises spectators a heady dose of action, thrill, romance, and entertainment, and is expected to hit theatres this Eid, April 29th, 2022. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala continually pushes the edge when it comes to action entertainers, giving spectators something to anticipate. With Heropanti 2, the power producer is returning to the Heropanti glory, but this time with double the action and dhamaka.

Actor Tiger Shroff has established himself as a new-gen action hero, and his stunts never fail to win hearts with his high-octane action. The actor is making news for his forthcoming release Heropanti 2 after leaving fans astounded with his acrobatics in films like War and the Baaghi trilogy.



In the trailer, Nawazuddin plays the antagonist Laila, who is the mastermind behind the realm of cybercrime. Tiger Shroff, on the other hand, appears to be on a mission to defeat Laila. The actor, who has won hearts with his stunts in past films, delivers a double dose of action, drama, and entertainment in this film. The female lead, Tara Sutaria catches our attention with her charm.

After films like Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3, the trio is now looking to push the envelope and set a new benchmark in action with Heropanti 2. This time around, the sequel of the blockbuster has been mounted on a huge budget and will witness never-seen-before action.

Written by Rajat Arora and music by A R Rahman, Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Heropanti 2‘ will be directed by Ahmed Khan, who also directed Tiger’s last release ‘Baaghi 3.’ The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on 29th April 2022 on the auspicious occasion of Eid.’

