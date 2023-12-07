Home

Hi Nanna Box Office Collection Day 1 (Early Estimates): Mrunal Thakur-Nani’s Film Off to a Decent Start, Growing Word-of-Mouth to Help – Check Report

Mrunal Thakur and Nani starrer 'Hi Nanna' has hit the screens and has managed to rake in a decent opening on Thursday. Here are the expected figures.

Hi Nanna box office collection opening day update

Hi Nanna box office update: ‘Hi Nanna’ is the latest offering from the Telugu film industry after a slew of action and violent films that did well at the Box Office. Starring Nani and Mrunal Thakur in the lead, it’s a soft film that appeals majorly to the family audience. And seems like its target audience has begun to appreciate the efforts. Directed by debutant Shouryav, ‘Hi Nanna’ saw a worldwide release on Thursday and as per the early estimates, it has managed a decent business on its opening day at the domestic Box Office.

The film, which explores many family dynamics including a father-daughter relationship, is expected to collect between Rs 6-7.5 crore nett in India on its first day. ‘Hi Nanna‘ has largely received positive word-of-mouth from the audience and that is now expected to translate into numbers at the Box Office. As per a report published in the trade website sacnilk, the film has done a business of Rs 6.10 crore nett on its opening day in India, which is a good figure for a film which didn’t see any big promotion or a multi-language release in the country.

What Has Worked in Favour of ‘Hi Nanna’ at Box Office?

The simplicity, the goodwill of its lead actors among the audience and the friendly appeal that the film enjoys are expected to work in its favour at the ticket window. With the weekend ahead, ‘Hi Nanna’ is expected to earn in the range of Rs 22-25 crore nett which will be a fantastic figure for a film of this kind. Both Mrunal and Nani seem confident about the content and the audience is mighty impressed with their performances in the film. An additional character of a 6-year-old little girl named Kiara Khanna has found special mention in many reviews and posts on social media. ‘Hi Nanna’ has emerged as a full package of emotions, drama, comedy, and light-hearted romance for the family audience.

What are your thoughts about the film? Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on ‘Hi Nanna’!

