Hi Nanna Event: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Bali PICS Leaked? Angry Fans Say ‘Cheap Publicity Stunt’ – Check Reactions

At the pre-release of Hi Nanna, anchor Suma did something unexpected which made Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's fans furious - Read here:

Hi Nanna Event: Hi Nanna’s latest pre-release event in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh was a surprise for the audience. While Nani and Mrunal’s followers were ecstatic to learn new details about the film and their personal lives, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s fans were furious – Wondering why? The rumoured couple’s throwback pictures from Bali vacations showed up on the screen and netizens wonder if it was a genuine mistake or some cheap publicity stunt.

What Happened at The ‘Hi Nanna’ Event?

Indian actor and anchor Suma Kanakala presented the throwback pictures of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna at the Hi Nanna event. The incident came as a shock to the fans. While Mrunal Thakur looked astounded, Nani simply smiled. When Suma noticed the photographer nearby, she questioned him playfully if he was the one who took their photos in Bali.

Vijay Deverakonda – Rashmika Mandanna Throwback Pics at Event:

#HiNannaPreReleaseEvent : Ntg , just used the fame of #VijayDeverakonda #RashmikaMandanna to promote their film@VyraEnts is this the way u portray a film to the audience , is this the real value ? Pls stop inviting Anchor Suma🙏🏻#RashmikaMandannapic.twitter.com/PRg160R6hF — RashmikaTheRule 🪓 (@uicaptures) November 29, 2023

Netizens REACT to Vijay Deverakonda – Rashmika Mandanna Photo Debacle

Fans expressed their anger and frustration on X (formerly known as Twitter). One of the users wrote, “What a promotional stunt by Team #HiNanna defaming other actors. Shameless @VyraEnts. And these actors should have some common sense, they just laughing. And Suma is one of the worst Anchors.” The second user wrote, “Cheap publicity stunts, from the Hi Nanna team, it is not correct to involve the personal life of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna.” The third user wrote, ” Ntg , just used the fame of #VijayDeverakonda #RashmikaMandanna to promote their film @VyraEnts is this the way u portray a film to the audience, is this the real value ? Pls stop inviting Anchor Suma #RashmikaMandanna.”

Check Viral Tweets:

Cheap promotional stunts from HiNanna Team

Fans emo hero ni Personal ga Tag chesi Abuse cheyadam

Hero emo Ma #VijayDeverakonda and #RashmikaMandanna personal life ni Events lo use cheyadam

Endhuku ra babu e cheap stunts

collections ravali ante ma hero personal life lagadam pic.twitter.com/GIDfGRtENy — THE CHANTI (@chanticomrade_) November 29, 2023

What a promotional stunt by Team #HiNanna defaming other actors Shameless @VyraEnts And these actors should have some common sense , they just laughing And Suma is one of the worst Anchors#HiNannaPreReleaseEvent #VijayDeverakonda #RashmikaMandannapic.twitter.com/j3VILfeGss — Rashmika FC (@RashmikaHCF) November 29, 2023

Ammooo idendayya idi 😭😭@NameisNani #HiNanna ?? Was it intentionally displayed? R any Promotional stunt with VD n Raskmima consent??? If it is planned ok, Orelse Idi utterscrap Stunt #HiNannaPreReleaseEvent

pic.twitter.com/iH48kCcAS7 — German Devara ⚒️ (@HemanthTweets39) November 29, 2023

The Telugu film Hi Nanna marks Shouryuv’s directorial debut and will be released in theatres on December 6, 2023. In addition to Nani and Mrunal Thakur, actors Shruti Haasan and Angad Bedi, among others play pivotal roles in the film.

