Hi Nanna Twitter Review: Mrunal Thakur Receives Immense Love, Fans Say ‘You Can’t Ignore Kiara Khanna’

Hi Nanna Twitter Review: Starring Telugu actor Nani in the lead, ‘Hi Nanna‘ is the latest offering from the Telugu film industry. Directed by debutant Shouryuv, it’s a light-hearted film riding on emotions and seems like it has reached its target audience. The film released worldwide on Thursday, December 7 and social media reviews have now started pouring in. The fans, especially the ones who cheer for Mrunal and Nani, look mighty impressed with the actors’ performances in ‘Hi Nanna’. The film saw many dramatic reactions on the social media platform on day one of the release with praises for Mrunal Thakur. Many fans believe that she has performed impeccably in the film. A section of the audience also lauded the little girl who played the role of Nani’s six-year-old daughter Kiara Khanna. Take a look at what fans had to say about the film.

Hi Nanna X (Twitter) Reviews- Fans Call it Emotional

‘Hi Nanna’ received an immense response from the audience. A tweet read, “It’s a blockbuster written all over it, the chemistry between Nani and Mrunal Thakur is literally mind-blowing, super movie. Blockbuster loading (fire emojis).” Another said, “You can’t ignore the dazzling chemistry between Nani and Mrunal. (sic)”

Another user on X hailed Mrunal Thakur for her bold performance. He wrote, “Yet again Mrunal Thakur nailed it. Mrunal Thakur is the SOUL of Hi Nanna. SHE IS JUST STUNNING. Please do more Telugu films (sic).”

Yet again @mrunal0801 nailed it 👏😊

It’s MRUNAL THAKUR the SOUL of #HiNanna

SHE IS JUST STUNNING 👏🙌

Please do more telugu films 🎥

#HiNanna #MrunalThakur pic.twitter.com/FoFpipXSW2 — mohan varada (Stay Home, Wear Double Masks 😷) (@varada4444) December 7, 2023

A fan also wrote, “Once again best and feel good performance from @NameisNani garu (heart emoji)@mrunal0801 done her part neatly Baby performance was outstanding (heart emoji) Emotional and beautiful film overall (sic).”

Once again best and feel good performance from @NameisNani garu ❤️💯@mrunal0801 done her part neatly Baby performance was outstanding ❤️ Emotional and beautiful film overall#HiNanna #HiNannaReview pic.twitter.com/gv4PYk7aHb — Ak sivakarthikeyan (@Aksivakarthik3) December 7, 2023

A user tweeted, “Beautiful Beautiful first half (heart emojis)#HiNanna #Nani & #MrunalThakur performances. Already classic in ur hands congratulations @NameisNani @mrunal0801 (sic).”

A fan on X wrote, “@NameisNani and the little kid have both performed well. @mrunal0801 plays her character superbly.@shouryuv has given a commendable debut and definitely a talent to watch out for. Big credits go @HeshamAWMusic for his BGM throughout the film which worked very well #HiNanna (sic).”

@NameisNani and the little kid have both performed well. @mrunal0801 plays her character superbly. @shouryuv has given a commendable debut and definitely a talent to watch out for. Big credits go @HeshamAWMusic for his BGM throughout the film which worked very well #HiNanna — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) December 6, 2023

Another fan of Nani’s acting commented, “What a phenomenal movie #HiNanna is. It feels like a tight hug, a hot morning coffee or a warm soup on winter night. It’s beautiful, emotional and heart-touching. THANK U @NameisNani and team for proving yet again that good cinema can still be made with great performances (sic).”

What a phenomenal movie #HiNanna is. It feels like a tight hug, a hot mrng coffee or a warm soup on winter night.

It’s beautiful, emotional n heart touching.

THANK U @NameisNani n team for proving yet again that good cinema can still be made with great performances#HiNannaReview pic.twitter.com/F6EgeWgUKa — Rags_HCPR💕🌻 (@Rags1120) December 7, 2023

A fan of the movie commented, “Excellent first half, Pure father and daughter emotions (heart emojis)(sic).”

‘Hi Nanna’ has emerged as a nice family entertainer amid so many violent and action movies in the near past. The story of the film follows Nani who plays a single parent, taking care of his 6-year-old daughter (Kiara Khanna). Things change when Mrunal Thakur enters their life. ‘Hi Nanna’ is written and directed by debutant Shouryuv. It is produced by Mohan Cherukuri (CVM), Dr. Vijender Reddy Teegala, and Murthy KS, under Vyra Entertainments.

Did you watch the film yet?

