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  • Hi Twitter review: Nayanthara shines in Tamil rom-com with Kavin after Toxic; netizens hail it as Feel-good family entertainer

Hi Twitter review: Nayanthara shines in Tamil rom-com with Kavin after Toxic; netizens hail it as ‘Feel-good family entertainer’

Hi Twitter review: Nayanthara and Kavin’s Hi has finally reached theatres, and early Twitter reactions are already pouring in. Scroll down to read what are netizens saying about latest Tamil rom-com Hi.

Written by: Alice Topno
Published: August 28, 2026, 4:24 PM IST
Hi Twitter review: Nayanthara shines in Tamil rom-com with Kavin after Toxic; netizens hail it as ‘Feel-good family entertainer’
Tamil movie Hi stars Kavin and Nayanthara (PC: IMDb)

Nayanthara is having quite a busy week at the movies. Just two days after appearing in Yash’s Toxic, the actress is back on the big screen with Hi, this time in a romantic drama opposite Kavin. The Tamil film Hi hit theatres on August 28, 2026, and the first reactions from viewers are already making their way online. From the fresh pairing of Nayanthara and Kavin to the comedy and emotional moments, there is plenty for audiences to talk about. The Tamil film Hi has started drawing attention from moviegoers following its release, with viewers taking to social media to share their opinions. As the film continues to make its way into theatres, here’s a look at what audiences are saying about Hi on Twitter and X.

Hi Twitter reactions  

Early reactions to Hi on X, formerly Twitter, are largely positive. The chemistry between Nayanthara and Kavin has emerged as one of the highlights of the film, with viewers appreciating how naturally the two actors fit into their respective characters.    

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Kavin has received praise for his natural performance and comic timing. Nayanthara has also been appreciated for her screen presence and emotional scenes. Several viewers have described the film as a “feel-good family entertainer”, praising its mix of romance, comedy, and emotion.  

One X user said, “This film will be a great watch if you’re a rom-com lover. #Kavin and #Nayanthara look adorable together”, another user tweeted, “Complete entertainer which will satisfy both Youth & Family audience”, another shared, “#Kavin and #Nayanthara’s chemistry is so soulful and refreshing Tamil cinema was missing films like this”, another X user wrote, “#HiMovie ekdum pakka feel-good family entertainer hai! Comedy, emotions aur heart-touching moments ka perfect mix.” 

Check reactions for Hi 

About Hi: Cast and plot 

Hi marks the directorial debut of Vishnu Edavan, who has brought together Nayanthara and Kavin for the first time. The film also features K Bhagyaraj, Radhikaa Sarathkumar, Prabhu, VTV Ganesh, Amrutha Srinivasan, and Fefsi Vijayan in important roles.  

The plot of the film Hi revolves around, “A man with a steady career seeks marriage with a woman who meets his specific criteria. Their journey from an unconventional beginning to finding love forms the heart of this uplifting romantic tale.” Audience will get to see how their lives come together in an unusual way, setting the stage for a story about love, family, and second chances.  

The film blends romance, humour, and family emotions rather than relying on a typical larger-than-life love story. The relationship between the two leads remains at the centre of the narrative.  

Hi: Nayanthara shines in a second release after Toxic 

Interestingly, Hi is Nayanthara’s second theatrical release within just a few days. She was recently seen as Ganga in Yash’s Toxic, which released on August 26, 2026. The two films give audiences a chance to see the actress in very different roles.   

While Toxic puts Nayanthara in a darker, action-oriented world, Hi takes her into a lighter romantic and family setting. This makes the back-to back releases particularly interesting for her fans.  

For now, the Twitter verdict suggests that if you are looking for a light romantic entertainer with comedy, emotions and a fresh lead pairing, Hi could be worth a theatre visit. 

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About the Author

Alice Topno

Alice Topno

Alice Mary Topno is an Entertainment journalist at India.com who loves telling stories that spark conversations. Covering Bollywood, Hollywood, Korean entertainment, lifestyle, and pop culture, she br ... Read More

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