Hi Twitter review: Nayanthara shines in Tamil rom-com with Kavin after Toxic; netizens hail it as ‘Feel-good family entertainer’

Hi Twitter review: Nayanthara and Kavin’s Hi has finally reached theatres, and early Twitter reactions are already pouring in. Scroll down to read what are netizens saying about latest Tamil rom-com Hi.

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Tamil movie Hi stars Kavin and Nayanthara (PC: IMDb)

Nayanthara is having quite a busy week at the movies. Just two days after appearing in Yash’s Toxic, the actress is back on the big screen with Hi, this time in a romantic drama opposite Kavin. The Tamil film Hi hit theatres on August 28, 2026, and the first reactions from viewers are already making their way online. From the fresh pairing of Nayanthara and Kavin to the comedy and emotional moments, there is plenty for audiences to talk about. The Tamil film Hi has started drawing attention from moviegoers following its release, with viewers taking to social media to share their opinions. As the film continues to make its way into theatres, here’s a look at what audiences are saying about Hi on Twitter and X.

Hi Twitter reactions

Early reactions to Hi on X, formerly Twitter, are largely positive. The chemistry between Nayanthara and Kavin has emerged as one of the highlights of the film, with viewers appreciating how naturally the two actors fit into their respective characters.

Kavin has received praise for his natural performance and comic timing. Nayanthara has also been appreciated for her screen presence and emotional scenes. Several viewers have described the film as a “feel-good family entertainer”, praising its mix of romance, comedy, and emotion.

One X user said, “This film will be a great watch if you’re a rom-com lover. #Kavin and #Nayanthara look adorable together”, another user tweeted, “Complete entertainer which will satisfy both Youth & Family audience”, another shared, “#Kavin and #Nayanthara’s chemistry is so soulful and refreshing Tamil cinema was missing films like this”, another X user wrote, “#HiMovie ekdum pakka feel-good family entertainer hai! Comedy, emotions aur heart-touching moments ka perfect mix.”

Check reactions for Hi

#HiMovie is a refreshing feel-good entertainer packed with warmth, humour and heart ❤️✨#Nayanthara is an absolute delight, bringing back her effortless charm, while @Kavin_m_0431 adds his natural energy and likeability to the film. Their combination makes this colourful… pic.twitter.com/N53Yg3aTPD — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) August 28, 2026

First of all, grab your bloody tickets! This film will be a great watch if you’re a rom-com lover like me. ❤️ This film will surely bring a smile to your face. ❤️#Kavin and #Nayanthara look adorable together! ❤️ ⭐️⭐️⭐️/5#Hi #Hithemovie pic.twitter.com/Mhu2lF6M8z — Nithishhhhhhhh (@nithishyaps) August 28, 2026

#HiMovie – Superb First Half Followed by an Decent Second half ♥️

First half is filled with Rom-Com & the second half is filled with Emotions !! A Complete entertainer which will satisfy both Youth & Family audience pic.twitter.com/OFwmlkMHt5 — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) August 28, 2026

#Hi – Natural Perf frm Kavin. Refreshing Nayan. Prabhu, Bhagyaraj, Radhika, Satyan, Kathir Gud. Music Compliments. Routine Story. Avg 1st Hlf; Takes its own time & Picks up 1nly during Pre Interval. Fun & Emotional 2nd Half with a Melodramatic Finish. A Decent, NEAT Family Drama! — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) August 28, 2026

#Hi works as a lovely throwback to the #Nayanthara we missed seeing in breezy, lighthearted romantic films. Her effortless performance along with the fresh pairing with Kavin would pave way for the film’s solid opening. Would love seeing her more in such instantly likeable… pic.twitter.com/sywTgVaXQF — Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) August 28, 2026

#Hi first half done – Such a beautiful film ❤️#Kavin and #Nayanthara’s chemistry is so soulful and refreshing ❤️❤️ Tamil cinema was missing films like this #JenMartin’s music is the soul of the film ❤️#Hithemovie pic.twitter.com/T2lxEFMMPx — Nithishhhhhhhh (@nithishyaps) August 28, 2026

#Hi Movie Review✅ • Such a good feel-good movie! ❤️ #Kavin is definitely back on track after Dada • Songs and BGM Suits in Movie • #Nayanthara settle acting like RajaRani movie partha feel • Overall the movie is definitely worth a try! ⭐ Rating: 3.5/5 pic.twitter.com/7U4HSJc5fu — Karthick Vj (@its_karthickvj) August 28, 2026

When #Hi was announced, there were doubts about this pair and whether it would work. But #Nayanthara proves that she can pull it off with a young hero like Kavin, and rocks the show. A great throwback to her NRD, YNM days. A fun filled, enjoyable role from her. Nayan, always pic.twitter.com/FdMIIX2tX4 — Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) August 28, 2026

#HiMovie ❤️ ekdum pakka feel-good family entertainer hai! Comedy, emotions aur heart-touching moments ka perfect mix. ✨ Film khatam hone ke baad bhi ek warm, happy feeling chhod jaati hai. ❤️#HiMovie #Kavin #Nayanthara pic.twitter.com/V7bzPXVhX2 — DVVision (@DivyanshVision) August 28, 2026

Hi” (2026) is a lighthearted, breezy Tamil romantic comedy starring Kavin and Nayanthara that leans into charm, family sentiments, and simple storytelling rather than heavy plot twists#Kavin #Nayanthara #Himovie — sushil kadam (@imsushilkadam) August 28, 2026

#HiMovie – The Interval was so interestingly setup between Kavin and Nayanthara with a small exciting element pic.twitter.com/urdbG4l0Mv — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) August 28, 2026

#Nayanthara proves once again why she is known as Lady Superstar, after Empress Sridevi, Nayanthara is the only actress who can set fire to the silver screen. Nayanthara is fiery in #Toxic and now she is adorable in the movie #Hi #Hithemovie .Both movies released the same week. — Lady Khabri (@KhabriBossLady) August 28, 2026

About Hi: Cast and plot

Hi marks the directorial debut of Vishnu Edavan, who has brought together Nayanthara and Kavin for the first time. The film also features K Bhagyaraj, Radhikaa Sarathkumar, Prabhu, VTV Ganesh, Amrutha Srinivasan, and Fefsi Vijayan in important roles.

The plot of the film Hi revolves around, “A man with a steady career seeks marriage with a woman who meets his specific criteria. Their journey from an unconventional beginning to finding love forms the heart of this uplifting romantic tale.” Audience will get to see how their lives come together in an unusual way, setting the stage for a story about love, family, and second chances.

The film blends romance, humour, and family emotions rather than relying on a typical larger-than-life love story. The relationship between the two leads remains at the centre of the narrative.

Hi: Nayanthara shines in a second release after Toxic

Interestingly, Hi is Nayanthara’s second theatrical release within just a few days. She was recently seen as Ganga in Yash’s Toxic, which released on August 26, 2026. The two films give audiences a chance to see the actress in very different roles.

While Toxic puts Nayanthara in a darker, action-oriented world, Hi takes her into a lighter romantic and family setting. This makes the back-to back releases particularly interesting for her fans.

For now, the Twitter verdict suggests that if you are looking for a light romantic entertainer with comedy, emotions and a fresh lead pairing, Hi could be worth a theatre visit.