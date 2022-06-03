As family members, fans and members of the film fraternity are still mourning the death of renowned Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, the doctor who conducted the autopsy said KK was probably on antacids as he must have mistook some pain as digestive problems. KK passed away on Tuesday night due to a massive heart attack. The 53-year-old singer died following a live performance in Kolkata.Also Read - Viral Video: Kind Man Performs CPR On Dog, Saves Its Life After It Collapses | Watch

According to a doctor who conducted KK's autopsy, the singer was on antacids "probably considering some pain which he mistook as digestive problems", PTI reported. Additionally, a senior officer of Kolkata Police revealed that his wife admitted that he took a lot of antacids. "He had told his wife during a telephonic conversation of experiencing pain in his arm and shoulders," the IPS officer said.

KK, had several heart blockages and he could have been saved if CPR was administered on time, a doctor who conducted autopsy said on Thursday. "He had a major blockage in the left main coronary artery and small blockages in various other arteries and sub-arteries. Excessive excitement during the live show caused stoppage of blood flow leading to cardiac arrest that claimed his life," the medical practitioner told PTI on condition of anonymity.

The artiste could have been saved if someone had administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) immediately after he fell unconscious, the doctor said. He said that the singer had prolonged cardiac problems which remained unaddressed.“The vocalist had 80 per cent blockage in the left main coronary artery and small blockages in various other arteries and sub-arteries.

None of the blockades were 100 per cent. “During Tuesday’s performance, the singer was walking around and at times dancing with the crowd which created excessive excitement that caused stoppage of blood flow leading to cardiac arrest,” he said.

The doctor said that excessive excitement stopped blood flow for a few moments resulting in an irregular heartbeat for a very short time. “As a result, KK fell unconscious and had a cardiac arrest. If CPR had been given immediately, the artiste could have been saved,” he said.

The post-mortem examination, which lasted for nearly an-hour-and-a-half and was videographed, has rejected any foul play and suggested that the singer died because of a massive cardiac arrest after almost a three-hour performance.

KK, who is known for his versatility, has sung in different languages including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali.Initial hits such as ‘Pyaar Ke Pal’ and ‘Yaaron’ made KK popular among the youths of the country.

As a playback singer, he has recorded Bollywood numbers such as ‘Ankhon Mein Teri’ (Om Shanti Om), ‘Zara Sa’ (Jannat), ‘Khuda Jaane’ (Bachna Ae Hasino) and ‘Tadap Tadap’ (Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam).

With inputs from PTI