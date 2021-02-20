Bigg Boss 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana has become the first female Punjabi artist to feature on New York City’s Time Square Billboard. Her latest song ‘Surma Bole’ crooned by her has broken many records and has fetched over three lakh views in just a couple of hours. The lyrics of the track are penned down by Bunty Bains and it is directed by Sandeep Sharma. Her look from the song had been featured on the iconic Time Square Billboard and her fans can’t hold the excitement. Also Read - Bigg Boss 13 Fame Himanshi Khurana Tests COVID-19 Positive After Participating In Farmers' Protest in Punjab

Trending her top on Twitter, her fans called out her hard work and even called it a 'proud moment'. One user congratulated her and said, "Congratulations Partying face once again hardworking, inspirational and talented @realhimanshi proud moment for u ,ur near nd dear ones nd ur fans. Enjoy ur special day #SurmaBole #HimanshiKhurana."

"Ye times square hai Yeh Humari Hk hai ur Hum Himanshians Ki Pawri ho rahi hai." e were, we are and we will always be proud of you @realhimanshi aising hands. any Many congratulations to you . HimanshiKhurana #Himanshians", another said.

Check Out The Reactions Here:

“Ye times square hai

Yeh Humari Hk hai

Aur Hum Himanshians Ki Pawri ho rahi hai.” “We were, we are and we will always be proud of you @realhimanshi 🙌.

Many Many congratulations to you .#HimanshiKhurana #Himanshians pic.twitter.com/cOh4oAquG2 — Ariyna (@Ariyna8) February 20, 2021

Congrats #HimanshiKhurana for release of surma bole MV. May you keep shining the way with lot of success!! https://t.co/tthRPhQJCO pic.twitter.com/6pBujSuNsV — hammad (@hammad786_) February 20, 2021

#HimanshiKhurana Has Become The First Feamle Punjabi Celebrity To Feature On New York City’s Iconic Times Square Billboard @realhimanshi #SurmaBole #TimesSquare pic.twitter.com/75QfFJIcuS — Viral Entalk (@ViralEntalk) February 20, 2021



Last year, Diljit Dosanjh featured on Times Square Billboard for his blockbuster hit single ‘G.O.A.T’. Sharing his experience, he had said, “It’s been more than 18 years in the game. To be on the Times Square billboard fills my heart with pride. People have loved every track of the album; it is trending in more than 20 countries on YouTube and on other digital platforms in 26 countries. It’s a proud moment to be on Kworb global ranking and to be called a global sensation by fans.”