Himanshi Khurana reveals the real reason behind Asim Riaz breakup: ‘He never…’

Himanshi Khurana explains why she broke up with Asim Riaz. She said her faith has always been an important part of who she is. She even considered visiting religious places in an attempt to find clarity.

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Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana (PC-Instagram)

Himanshi Khurana has spoken about one of the most difficult decisions of her personal life. Years after her relationship with Asim Riaz ended, the actress has opened up about the emotional and personal conflict she experienced while being in an interfaith relationship. During a podcast conversation with Paras Chhabra, Himanshi did not mention Asim by name but spoke about her past relationship and the challenges she faced due to their different religious backgrounds.

Himanshi and Asim met on Bigg Boss 13, where their relationship became one of the most talked-about romances of the season. The two continued dating for several years before announcing their separation in December 2023. At the time, Himanshi had cited religious differences as one of the reasons behind their breakup but had not spoken much about what she went through personally.

Himanshi Khurana says Asim Riaz never treated her badly

Speaking about the relationship, Himanshi made it clear that her decision was not because of any mistreatment from her partner. “There was nothing wrong with him; he never misbehaved with me,” she said.

She explained that they would often discuss religion, and he wanted her to understand and accept his beliefs. However, Himanshi eventually realised that she was struggling to reconcile those expectations with her own faith. ‘I felt like I was betraying’. Himanshi revealed that she began feeling as though she was moving away from her own religious identity. “I felt like I was betraying my God,” she admitted.

Her faith, she explained, has always been an important part of who she is. She even considered visiting religious places and going on the Char Dham Yatra in an attempt to find clarity.

However, she realised that despite everything, her faith remained deeply rooted in her. Himanshi said that even if she bowed her head before another God, the first word that would come to her mind would still be “Waheguru.”

Himanshi Khurana reveals the thought that made her rethink the relationship

The actress also recalled another thought that made her realise she wasn’t ready to compromise on her religious identity. She wondered what would happen in the future if the relationship became more serious — whether she would eventually be cremated or buried. Such thoughts made her understand that the religious differences were not something she could simply ignore.

Himanshi stressed that everyone should have the freedom to choose their own faith. However, she personally did not feel comfortable giving up or changing her beliefs for a relationship.

Eventually, she chose to step away from the relationship rather than compromise on something that was such an important part of her identity.

Himanshi Khurana after Bigg Boss 13

Since her appearance on Bigg Boss 13, Himanshi has continued to work in the Punjabi entertainment industry. She has featured in music videos and films and has been focusing on expanding her career in Pollywood.

Her latest comments offer a more personal insight into the circumstances that eventually led to the end of her much-discussed relationship with Asim Riaz.