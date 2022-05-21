Hina Khan is slaying it at Cannes in the most fashionable looks so far. The actress is at the French Riviera to represent India and to launch the poster of her upcoming film. As part of her latest glamorous outing at Cannes 2022, the actress wore a fully golden satin gown that came with ruched detailing and a perfectly draped structure. Hina dropped fabulous pictures of her golden look on Instagram and garnered tons of appreciation for rocking it perfectly from head to toe.Also Read - Disheartened Hina Khan Breaks Silence on Not Being Invited to Indian Pavilion Launch at Cannes 2022: 'Why Was I Not There?'

Hina wore an asymmetrical gown by Italian fashion label Fovario. Styled by Sayali Vaidya, she kept her look both simple and striking at the same time. The actress teamed up her statement gown with big pearl earrings, dark brown lips, golden eye makeup and hair loosely tied in a bun. Hina’s gown came with strapless detailing, a thigh-high slit and a fabulous back that further accentuated the actress’ hourglass figure. Also Read - Hina Khan in Spectacular Lilac Gown Leaves Everyone Spellbound on Day 3 at Cannes 2022

Hina Khan slays in golden look at Cannes Film Festival 2022 – Check her viral pics

This definitely seemed like one of the best looks from Cannes so far and we are also including all the looks that Indian Cannes veterans Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have flaunted on the red carpet this year. In fact, this golden look came out as a better pick than the previous look that Hina carried while walking the red carpet a day ago. Also Read - Hina Khan Goes Racy in Lacy Black Dress, Check Her Hot Photoshoot From Cannes 2022

The actress wore a lilac gown that came with lots of feather and lace detailing with a giant back and a mini skirt-like structure from the front. Hina styled it with delicate jewellery, matching lilac eye makeup and subtle gloss on her lips. She further kept her hair side-parted and short. Even though it was a pretty look, it didn’t create a solid statement as much as Hina’s latest golden look has. What do you think?