Bringing the world down to its knees, the COVID-19 pandemic made even the most powerful of nations like China, the USA, UK and others to join hands in prayers and treading the same line is Hacked star Hina Khan. Channelising her spiritual strength to battle the coornavirus scare, Hina was seen seeking comfort in reading the Holy Quran. Also Read - 'COVID Protection Trains': Congress Urges PM Modi to Arrange For Ferrying Migrants to Their Homes

Taking to her Instagram handle, Hina shared a picture wearing the dupatta in namaz-offering style with her head covered and holding the Holy book in hand as she posed for the camera. She captioned it, “Dua mein yaad rakhna (remember me in your prayers).” Also Read - Pakistan Not Serious About SAARC Initiative For COVID-19, Alleges MEA

On the professional front, Hina Khan was recently seen in Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked. It featured actors Hina Khan, Rohan Shah and Mohit Malhotra in the lead roles. The story revolved around a 19-year-old boy who gets obsessed with a woman in her early 30s named Sameera Khanna (Hina Khan) and hacks into her social media accounts to take revenge when she refuses to be in a romantic relationship with him.

What ensues is a scary world for Sameera when she realises that she’s being watched all the time. She gets to know that all her private pictures have been leaked on social media, emails are being sent from her accounts without her knowledge and the boy has even accessed the details of her funds and other confidential information.

After making her debut in Bollywood with Hacked, Hina has several film projects under her kitty. She will be seen in another film titled The Lines, the premiere of which was screened at Cannes last year. She will also be seen in Wish List and Vikram Bhatt’s North of Srinagar. Another film in her kitty is an Indo-Hollywood film, The Country of The Blind, where she will be playing the role of a visually challenged girl.