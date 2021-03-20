Maldives: Television queen Hina Khan who won several hearts with her stints in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Bigg Boss 11, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 never misses a chance to take some time out of her hectic schedule and relax at the tropical islands of the Maldives. Yes, she is currently at the beautiful lagoons and breaking the internet with her oh-so-hot bikini and swimwear photos. Hina Khan is lounging by the infinity pool in stylish white/light blue colour swimwear. She is the next celebrity who has made her way to the luxurious island of Maldives where she is seen vacationing with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. Set against the beautiful blue sky and the ocean below, Hina Khan’s hot and sexy monokini is already setting goals for vacation style. Also Read - Hina Khan Shares Sunny Pictures From Maldives Looking Pretty in a Floral Mini-Skirt - See Pics

In one of the hot photos of Hina, she is seen posing taking her booty out and her fans have gone crazy while looking at her bold avatar. Comments like mind-blowing, sizzling, fire emojis have flooded her post. While taking to Instagram, Hina captioned the post as: “Ocean Breeze at @kuramathiisland Loving it 💕”. Also Read - ‘Haye Garmi’, Fans And Disha Patani React to Krishna Shroff Taking a Shower in New Pic

Check out Hina Khan’s drool-worthy swimwear photos from Maldives:

Hina Khan’s Maldivian stay is at a luxury resort ‘Kuramathi Maldives’, surrounded by powder-white beaches including a mile-long sandbank at the tip. On Friday, Hina wore a multi-color knotted top and a mini skirt that matched with the gorgeous blue in the background. Hina posed with her hat and sunglasses in place with a beautiful view of the sprawling sea.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Well, we wouldn’t stop looking at her!