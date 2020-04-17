Television’s popular face Hina Khan is a great actor and dancer. On Friday, the actor has shared a sensuous dance video where she can be seen grooving to Badshah’s latest track Genda Phool. She can be seen flaunting hot and sexy moves in her gym attire- pink sports bralette and pants. Also Read - Genda Phool Controversy: Badshah Talks in Length About His Plans of Helping Bengali Folk Singer Ratan Kahar

The actor has tried everything in quarantine. From painting, sketching, cooking, cleaning the house and whatnot. The latest dance video of Hina was shared on her Instagram account and we are drooling over her sizzling moves. Even fans are going gaga over her latest dance video and share on social media. Her toned body and perfect abs will surely make heads turn. Also Read - Badshah Opens up on 'Genda Phool' Controversy, Says, 'Wants to Record Song With Ratan Kahar'

Watch the sexy dance video here:

A few days ago, Hina channelised her spiritual strength to battle the coronavirus scare, Hina was seen seeking comfort in reading the Holy Quran. She shared a picture wearing the dupatta in namaz-offering style with her head covered and holding the Holy book in hand as she posed for the camera. She captioned it, “Dua mein yaad rakhna”.

On the professional front, Hina Khan was recently seen in Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked. It featured actors Hina Khan, Rohan Shah and Mohit Malhotra in the lead roles.

She will be seen in another film titled The Lines, the premiere of which was screened at Cannes last year. She will also be seen in Wish List and Vikram Bhatt’s North of Srinagar. Another film in her kitty is an Indo-Hollywood film, The Country of The Blind, where she will be playing the role of a visually challenged girl.