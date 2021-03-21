Hina Khan is the hottest and stylish actor in the industry. She looks stunning and is successful in achieving a huge number of fans. Millions of fans go crazy over her for her sexy looks. The diva has been slaying the industry since day one and has become one of the most leading stars. She knows how to carry fashion be it in a bikini, or any ethnic outfit. Hina was in the Maldives with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal and they shared gorgeous and sexy photographs from the tropical island. It seems like the actor is back from the Maldives as she was snapped on Saturday at the Manish Malhotra’s Lakme Fashion Week 2021. Also Read - Hina Khan Flaunts Her Booty in Exotic Swimwear in Maldives- Hot Photos Will Drive You Crazy

The ace designer took us into the world of his Nooraniyat collection. Hina Khan was also seen posing with Manish Malhotra. Dressed in a pastel blingy lehenga, Hina looked like a dream. While the lehenga was heavily embroidered with leaf motifs, the blouse had a square patterned design, in deep-neck mega-sleeves. Hina paired the look with a choker while opting for a neatly tied ponytail with a middle parting. The lehenga is one of the Nooraniyat pieces. What a Spectacular show..

"Thank you for having me @manishmalhotra05. Wearing this gorgeous outfit from his new collection 'NOORANIYAT' by @manishmalhotra05 @manishmalhotrajewellery", wrote Hina.

Check out the photos of Hina Khan from Manish Malhotra’s Lakme Fashion Week 2021:

The showstoppers of the fashion week were Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan. Where. Kiara stole all the limelight with her dazzling look in silver lehenga, Kartik, on the other hand, looked dapper in a black traditional outfit.