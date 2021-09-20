Casting director Mukesh Chhabra‘s sister Mamta Handa has launched her own chat show titled Be You-Ghar Ki Baat. The show offers a peek into the lives of your favourite celebrities right from Hina Khan, Mouni Roy to Sunil Grover and Karishma Tanna among others. While you have seen them impressing with their performances on-screen, Mamta tries to reveal more about the people they are beyond their stardom.Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Spotted With Nayanthara in Pune For Atlee's Next; Fans Can't Keep Calm - See Viral Pics

In an interview with india.com, she reveals how Mouni is a sweetheart. The actor had undergone surgery before shooting for an episode with her, and during the shoot too, she was in pain but she never let anyone realise that she was suffering from an injury. She also talked about Sunil Grover and how he eased her into speaking Punjabi. She also answers how her brother and leading casting director Mukesh Chhabra helped her with the show. Excerpts: Also Read - Throwback Thursday: Mouni Roy Drops Burning Hot Pictures In Blue Bikini From Maldives, Fans Are All Hearts

1. There are so many chat shows already that explore a star’s life and personality beyond the screen. What is so different about Be You?

The mere format of the show makes it unique and special in its own way considering how effortless it is. The conventional talk shows involve a series of acts that help in making the exchange more accessible and entertaining, and underneath them, there is a visible layer of a script. What we’ve cultivated with Be You is an environment where the conversation takes place in an abstract, natural manner, which makes it rather a dialogue between family and friends people who we know wouldn’t judge us for the things we say. The setting harvests a sweet candidness something I feel would be a great shift and bring in something new to the talk show paradigm.

2. While speaking to any celebrity, one has to really take care of identifying that boundary where you are trying to make them open up to you but also not too much to offend them. How do you take care of that?

By being earnest. While we interact, there are existing gaps and fragments in our words, the job is to recognise them and provide a comfortable space to the interviewee, and honestly, it’s just about understanding people, when you can empathise and genuinely listen to what the other person is talking about, you’ll know where the line is and when there is a need to deviate the conversation in a different direction.

3. Did Hina Khan talk about her bonding with her father?

We didn’t speak about her personal life. But one thing that I really loved about her was how she was so unbelievably humble and lovely. She is a star and knows so much about beauty, skincare, and makeup. She helped me with my hairstyling and taught me a few ways to look more appealing. She is a lovely human being.

4. How do you choose your line-up – select the celebs for your show?

I’ve known some of them personally, and there is a familial bond that I share with them, which I felt was central to the concept of the show which is why I knew conversations with them would be comforting and honest.

5. What is the best thing about having a chat show? Does it add to your life in some sense, or do you sometimes feel taken aback by all these stories of different individuals?

The chat show is a great way to know about your favourite celebrities we get to know about their life, habits their like-dislikes . one get inspired by their life stories and their journey.

6. Has your brother, Mukesh Chhabra, helped you with this series in any way?

Yes, Mukesh is my real brother when I shared my idea with him about this chat show he gave me full support. I feel so blessed to have a brother like him.

7. What is it about Mukesh Chhabra that makes you feel proud of him? What part of his success is really an accomplishment for you too?

My brother always makes me feel proud he inspires me a lot. I remember the days when he was struggling, how difficult it was for him and our family still managed and now he is a leading casting director of Bollywood and he is doing so well in his life.