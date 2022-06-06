Hina Khan is here to take away your Monday blues! The TV diva shared some breathtakingly gorgeous clicks from her recent photoshoot posing in a designer saree. Hina wore a stunning saree from the designer duo Shyamal & Bhumika and teamed it up with a backless blouse with a plunging neckline. Hina’s saree featured minimal details in silver zari and moti. She opted for a messy bun and matching jewellery and looked no less than a queen posing for the camera. Hina went for a dewy makeup that included filled brows, kohled eyes and matte red lipstick. Hina accessorised her look for the day in statement silver danglers embedded with emerald, blue and white stones and a ring from the shelves of Razwada Jewels.Also Read - Hina Khan Beats Deepika, Aishwarya at Cannes 2022 With Her Glamorous Golden Look - Do You Agree?

Hina struck several seductive poses for the cameras and raised oomph leaving her fans gushing in the comment section. “To the love of saree,” wrote Hina in the caption and shared her saree love. Also Read - Disheartened Hina Khan Breaks Silence on Not Being Invited to Indian Pavilion Launch at Cannes 2022: 'Why Was I Not There?'

Check out Hina Khan’s post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Also Read - Hina Khan in Spectacular Lilac Gown Leaves Everyone Spellbound on Day 3 at Cannes 2022

Soon as Hina shared the post, her comment section was filled with hearts and fire emojis. One of the user commented: Tumsa koi kahan, an other fan commented: looking stunning as always.

Check out some of the fans reaction below:

On a related note, Hina Khan recently returned back after serving some stylish looks and launching her movie poster at the Cannes Film Festival.

On work front, Hina was last seen in a music video titled ‘Baarish Ban Jaana’ opposite Shaheer Sheikh. The video has crossed the 500 million views mark on the social media platform YouTube on Sunday. The lead pair Hina and Shaheer shared the information on their Instagram via live video and thanked their fans for showering love on them and the song.