Actor Hina Khan is welcoming summer in her own style and her latest pictures are giving us some major fashion goals. Taking to Instagram, she uploaded a slew of pictures in a yellow sleeveless body-hugging dress and it is the perfect summer goals you need to brush away your boring self-quarantine at home. Also Read - Hina Khan's Romantic Holi Pictures With Beau Rocky Jaiswal Break Internet For Its Mushiness

In the sun-kissed pictures, she can be seen clad in a simple yellow body-hugging dress. She conmpleted her look with minimal makeup, kohled-up eyes and a dash of pink nude lip shade. She finished off her look with front hair pinned at the back leaving the tresses to fall back. Well, she looks absolutely ravishing in the latest photos. Also Read - Hina Khan Gives a Boho Touch to Her Sexy Saree, Poses For The Camera; See Pictures

Take a look at the pictures here:



Earlier, on the occasion of Holi, she shared her romantic pictures with beau Rocky Jaiswal. Taking to their Instagram, the lovebirds shared pictures of playing Holi, faces smeared in multiple colours. Some pictures even saw the duo stealing their own intimate moments in between the celebrations, making fans amp up their romance game this mid-week. Another picture saw Hina and Rocky looking fresh after playing Holi, faces wiped off any hints of colour and glowing as they pretend to be asleep before the camera.

View this post on Instagram Happy होली ❤️ A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on Mar 11, 2020 at 2:44am PDT



Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen on Hacked and received a lot of praise for her performance in the film. She has several film projects under her kitty. She will be making her Bollywood debut with The Lines. She will also be seen in Wish List and Vikram Bhatt’s North of Srinagar. Another film under her kitty is Indo-Hollywood film, The Country of The Blind where she will be playing the role of a visually challenged girl.