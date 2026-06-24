Hina Khan REACTS to Ketan Agarwal’s brutal death, expresses anguish over Pune murder case: ‘Sach kehna itna…’

The shocking Pune murder case involving Ketan Agarwal has sparked strong reactions online. Actress Hina Khan expressed deep sadness and frustration, sharing her thoughts on how truth and honesty are increasingly becoming difficult to uphold in today’s world.

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Hina Khan voices shock over Ketan Agarwal’s murder (PC: Twitter)

Hina Khan reacted strongly to the Ketan Agarwal case on social media, sharing a heartfelt note. She said that in today’s time, speaking and hearing the truth has become very difficult. She added that it seems easier for some people to take a life than accept the truth, calling the incident heartbreaking and tragic.

See Hina Khan’s Instagram Story here

*This copy is getting updated.*