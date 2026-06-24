  • India News
  • Entertainment
  • Hina Khan REACTS to Ketan Agarwals brutal death, expresses anguish over Pune murder case: Sach kehna itna...

Hina Khan REACTS to Ketan Agarwal’s brutal death, expresses anguish over Pune murder case: ‘Sach kehna itna…’

The shocking Pune murder case involving Ketan Agarwal has sparked strong reactions online. Actress Hina Khan expressed deep sadness and frustration, sharing her thoughts on how truth and honesty are increasingly becoming difficult to uphold in today’s world.

Written by: Ayush Srivastava
Updated: June 24, 2026, 3:55 PM IST
Hina Khan REACTS to Ketan Agarwal’s brutal death, expresses anguish over Pune murder case: 'Sach kehna itna...'
Hina Khan voices shock over Ketan Agarwal’s murder (PC: Twitter)

Hina Khan reacted strongly to the Ketan Agarwal case on social media, sharing a heartfelt note. She said that in today’s time, speaking and hearing the truth has become very difficult. She added that it seems easier for some people to take a life than accept the truth, calling the incident heartbreaking and tragic.

See Hina Khan’s Instagram Story here

Read more: 'She could have simply refused': Grieving parents of Ketan Agarwal, Pune man killed by fiancee and her friend at Lohagad Fort, reveal details of stolen passport, Bali Trip

*This copy is getting updated.*

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

About the Author

Ayush Srivastava

Ayush Srivastava

Ayush Srivastava is a seasoned Sub Editor at India.com (Zee Media), where he specializes in the high-octane world of global entertainment. With more than four years of experience in the media industry ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.