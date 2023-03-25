Home

Entertainment

Hina Khan Reacts to Trolls For Judging Her ‘Religious Posts’: ‘I Misjudged, Miscalculated’

Hina Khan Reacts to Trolls For Judging Her ‘Religious Posts’: ‘I Misjudged, Miscalculated’

Hina Khan recently reacted to trolls who judged her 'religious posts' and also addressed the hate messages.

Hina Khan Reacts to Trolls For Judging Her 'Religious Posts': 'I Misjudged, Miscalculated'

Hina Khan Reacts to Trolls For Judging Her ‘Religious Posts’: Hina Khan who was recently on her spiritual voyage, posted her pictures from ‘Umrah’. She also spoke about her regards for the holy month of Ramadan. However, a section of netizens criticised her religious posts. Now, she has reacted to the trolling and clarified about her Medina and Mecca visit. Hina told she always wanted to go to the holy shrines and called it God’s will. The actor who is known for her stylish fashion statements was seen in traditional attire and followed all the customs and rituals during ‘Umrah’.

CHECK OUT HINA KHAN’S VIRAL POST:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan)

You may like to read

HINA KHAN SHARES HER ‘UMRAH’ EXPERIENCE

Hina has now reacted to the objections of a section of netizens and addressed their concerns. She wrote in her post “I just can’t can’t can’t believe this is happening.. ok lemme tell you guys.. when I left home I decided to perform three umrah’s in one and a half day, which was practically and physically not possible.. I misjudged, miscalculated, also I didn’t realise I should do Medina first and then Mecca to perform umrah in the holy month of Ramadan.. I did exactly reverse (no complaints though) I really enjoyed my time and rozas in Madina sharif.. but some where deep down I was not content, and a bit sad ki mera ek Umrah reh Gaya (I couldn’t complete three Umrahs).. also I really wanted to perform umrah in Ramazan especially when you are so close to Mecca sharif…but I decided it’s god’s will and I will achieve it next time.. shall come in the month of Ramadan next year for umrah again. Also my flight back home was from Madina and I can’t make my mom travel back and forth since she’s wheel chair bound.”

HINA KHAN REPLIES TO HATERS

The actor also opined “But I had no inclination that god had other plans.. yet again this gods sent Farishta ( bless bless bless u, you know who u are) convinced me and we decided to go back to Mecca just for a few hours to perform umrah in Ramadan.. AB ISKO KHUDA KA BULAAWA NAA KAHUN TO KYA KAHUN (What do I call it if not an invitation from God). God is great and all knowing .. pious intent and a humble will to seek can never be dismissed at house of god.” Reacting to the hate comments she stated that “And to all those people who have been judging me left right and centre under my religious posts…All I can say is, I am no saint but I truly believe in Neeyat (intentions), kindness and good karma, good deeds.. Baaki aap sab ko apne karma ka khud jawaab dena hai oopar (everyone has to answer for their deeds up above). Spread love. Teesra Umrah Mukammal.”

Hina has worked in daily soaps like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay.

For more updates on Hina Khan, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.