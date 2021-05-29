Mumbai: Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh are set to return in a music video. The song titled ‘Baarish Ban Jaana’ will be released on June 3 at 11 AM. Also Read - Erica Fernandes on Refusing Bold Shows: Boldness is Forcefully Added to Sell

Hina Khan and Shaheer Sheikh took to social media sharing the news with their fans with a poster of the song. The song is sung by Payal Dev and Stebin Ben and is directed by Aditya Datt. Sharing the poster, Hina wrote, ”From the makers of Baarish, comes another beautiful monsoon melody! ⛈️ #BaarishBanJaana releasing on 3rd June. How excited are you all?” Also Read - Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3: New Promo Presents Changing Dynamics of Shaheer Sheikh-Erica Fernandes' Relationship

Shaheer also shared the poster on his Instagram profile and wrote, ”Let this monsoon be all about love! #BaarishBanJaana releasing on 3rd June only on @vyrloriginals . How excited are you all?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh)

Several fans took to the comment section of Hina and Shaheer’s post expressing excitement and dropping heart emojis. Earlier on Friday, Hina Khan shared a blurred teaser of the song. This is for the first time that Hina and Shaheer have come together on screen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

On the work front, Hina was last seen in the music video Patthar Wargi. Shaheer, on the other hand, was last seen in a music video, Ab Kya Jaan Legi Meri, which also featured Rashami Desai. His show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi is also coming back with its third season. The release date of the same has not been announced yet.