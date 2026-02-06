Hina Khan shares a personal moment of relief during her cancer journey at ZEE Samvad Real Heroes 2026

Home

During the ZEE Samvad Real Heroes 2026 event, Hina Khan speaks candidly about an emotional experience that helped her cope after receiving her cancer diagnosis.

The ZEE Samvad Real Heroes 2026 event in Mumbai became an emotional space where real stories of courage were shared. Among the many voices that stood out was television star Hina Khan, who spoke honestly about her battle with cancer. As she took the stage, her words reflected strength, vulnerability, and quiet resilience, leaving many in the audience deeply moved.

What did Hina Khan say?

Hina Khan was honoured as a Real Hero at the event and was joined on stage by Dr Ankita Mittal and Dr Geetha Manjunath. During the discussion, Hina spoke about her stage 3 breast cancer diagnosis and made it clear that the journey was far from easy. She said, “Dekhiye main aisa toh nahi kahungi ki bada smoothly sab kuch nikal gaya. Hard hai, bohot hard hai.”

She shared that when a person first hears such news, it is difficult to understand how to react. Fear confusion and uncertainty take over. However, she credited inner strength and the support of loved ones for helping her move forward during those difficult days.

The moment she escaped reality

Revealing a personal moment, Hina spoke about how she reacted when she first learned about her diagnosis. She admitted that she was shocked initially but managed to calm herself within minutes. Instead of breaking down, she decided to do something unexpected. She ordered a faluda and told herself she would relax. After that, she simply went to sleep. That small moment helped her momentarily escape the weight of reality and gather strength for what lay ahead.

More about Hina Khan

In June 2024, Hina Khan was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer, a locally advanced condition. She underwent treatment at Kokilaben Hospital, completing eight chemotherapy sessions, radiation therapy, and a double mastectomy by February 2025. She later moved to immunotherapy and gradually resumed work. Throughout her journey, Hina consistently highlighted the importance of early detection and self-examination. She also credited her partner Rocky Jaiswal for being her constant support.

