Hina Khan At Lalbaugcha Raja: A host of celebrities from Ajay Devgn, Kajol to Ranbir Kapoor and Tejasswi Prakash visited Mumbai’s famous Lalbaugcha Raja for Ganpati darshan and the latest one to join the bandwagon is TV diva Hina Khan. Hina on Thursday uploaded a series of pictures on her Instagram handle lookin pretty in a pink Anarkali suit. The actress was all decked up for her pandal visit at Lalbaugcha Raja. Hina looked elated and was beaming with joy post her ‘amazing darshan’ of Ganpati Bappa at Lalbaug. Sharing these photos, Hina wrote in caption: ‘The happiness/contentment after an amazing darshan at #lalbaughcharaja..’Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash Vists Lalbaugcha Raja Sans Karan Kundrra, Naagin 6 Actress Looks Lovely In Yellow Ethnic Attire- See Pics & Video

Hina Khan Visits Lalbaugcha Raja

The 10-day long Ganeshotsav came to an end on Friday(September 9). Earlier, several other TV actresses including Rupali Ganguly, Tejasswi Prakash, Shehnaaz Gill, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, and many others visited Lalbaugcha Raja to seek the blessings of Ganpati Bappa.



On the work front, Hina became a household name after portraying Akshara in the popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was also the runner-up of Season 11 of Bigg Boss. Hina recently made a guest appearance on Mika Singh’s reality show ‘Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti’.

The actress is now all set to essay the role of a strong police officer Radhika Shroff in Adeeb Rais’ new series ‘Seven One’. Hina recently shared with IANS, “I thoroughly enjoyed this process of playing a cop. The approach was as real as it gets with real locations. I didn’t have any makeup on and didn’t have to think for a bit about what I am going to wear or how I am going to look. Because I was playing the character as a real life cop. And also I think actors are like sponges.”