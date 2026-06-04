Hina Khan slams Shilpa Shinde over fake sexual harassment allegations: ‘Shameful, joke is on us’

Hina Khan criticised Shilpa Shinde, calling it shameful to use allegations of sexual misconduct to tarnish someone's reputation or gain an advantage in a dispute.

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Hina Khan and Shilpa Shetty (PC- Instagram)

Actress Hina Khan has reacted strongly to TV actress Shilpa Shinde’s recent confession about filing false sexual harassment allegations against the producer of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain – Sanjay Kohli. While Hina did not mention anyone by name, she shared a series of posts on social media expressing her disappointment and concern over the issue. Hina said she usually avoids commenting on other people’s controversies but felt compelled to speak because the matter has wider social implications, especially for women. She called it “shameful” to use allegations of sexual misconduct to damage someone’s reputation or gain an advantage during a dispute.

Hina Khan strongly reacts to Shilpa Shinde’s fake sexual harassment allegations

In her posts, Hina expressed sympathy for the producer, describing him as a respected professional and family man who allegedly suffered because of the accusations. She said she was shocked by the situation and questioned why the same producer later gave the actress another opportunity to work on the show despite the controversy. Hina wrote, “I usually never talk about anyone, I never comment or react on someone else’s business, I only and only speak up when it is about something sensitive, something that affects all of us as a society especially as women.. As someone who enjoys public light and has a position to speak up, I must do my bit..”

In another post, she added, “Yes, using your Sex to malign someone’s image in order to Win during a conflict is absolutely shameful. And everyone is Absolutely Right to Call it out and demand Justice. I am shocked beyond words..”

Calling the entire episode disturbing, Hina said the real victim was the person whose reputation was damaged by what were later admitted to be false allegations. She concluded her remarks by saying she was appalled by the situation and felt that the industry needed to reflect on its handling of such cases. Hina wrote, “But I want to talk about the ‘Real Victim’ here. A respected Man with a wife, a daughter and many other women in his family.. A real hardworking producer with many iconic shows. Who went through such an ordeal. As admitted by the Female Actor, her allegations were not just baseless they were used to gain advantage, to win, to score, to claim, to settle without the utilisation of Law. And even after that, the SAME producer gives the SAME show to the SAME person. Another LAUNCHPAD, another MOUTH PIECE, another RELEVANCE, another CHANCE to legitimise her Fake Claim of SEXUAL ASSAULT..”

She added, “What if the Actor repeats it? After all the actor has been given the same show by the one she FALSELY ACCUSED.. I AM APPALLED THE JOKE IS ON US.”

While Hina did not mention Shilpa Shinde by name, her remarks come amid the backlash faced by the latter following her appearance on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s podcast.

For the uninitiated, a few days ago uring the conversation with Bharti and Haarsh, Shilpa admitted that she had falsely accused producer Sanjay Kohli of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! of inappropriate behaviour and molestation in 2016. The revelation triggered widespread criticism online, with a lot many social media users demanding legal action against Shilpa.

Shilpa Shinde shares her statement after getting hate comments

Addressing the outrage, Shilpa shared a video statement, saying she did not regret her decision to speak the truth and no longer wanted to live with the guilt of keeping it hidden. In the video, she also stated that she was not concerned about public reactions or criticism and believed she had done the right thing by making the admission.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shinde (@shilpa_shinde_official)



Talking about Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde, both the actresses were a part of Bigg Boss season 11 in 2017. Shilpa Shinde had gone on two bag the trophy and win the title as Bigg Boss season 11 winner, while Hina emerged as the first runner of the show. During their stint on BB 11, both the actresses for often at loggerheads and very rarely got a long with each other.