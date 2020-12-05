Actor Hina Khan never misses a chance to update her Instagram account with her drool-worthy pictures. The actor is holidaying in the Maldives with her entire family including her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal to take a break from coronavirus lockdown. After staying several months at home, Hina Khan has finally stepped out of the country. For her and her family, it was a short getaway trip and enjoy the pristine beaches and wonderful weather. Also Read - Hina Khan Gives Lessons on Beach Fashion, Twirls Around Wearing a White Maxi Dress in The Maldives

Hina Khan has been winning over the internet with her sizzling bikini body. The diva, who has been posting some gorgeous snaps from her vacation in the Maldives, has left her fans bowled over with her mesmerising photos. In these pics, Hina is seen flaunting her toned curves in a purple bikini as she soaks up the sun on the beach. Hina Khan’s Instagram profile is nothing short of a visual treat and we hope that she continues to keep her fans posted on her adventures. Also Read - Hina Khan Slays in a Red Bikini in The Maldives, Poses Like a True Stunner

Have a look at the gorgeous picture:

The picture is too hot to handle. In a few other pictures that she posted earlier, Hina looked stunning wearing a red bikini. . After sharing many pictures of the family and giving glimpses into her fun holiday, Hina took to Instagram on Thursday morning to share what her fans have been waiting for.

Hina was recently seen as one of the challengers in Bigg Boss 14 along with Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla. After coming out of the show, she planned a quick trip to the Maldives with her family and has been impressing all with her pictures on social media.

