Hina Khan’s Cryptic Post About ‘Betrayal’ Has Got Fans Worried

The actress who is usually very reserved about her private matters took a surprising turn by sharing specific quotes on her Instagram about being wary of those around her because of being betrayed by them.

Hina’s large fanbase has not taken this lightly. The actress’s fans and well-wishers are very concerned about these posts and have gone all out on social media with speculations about why she has posted such intense messages.

Taking Twitter and Instagram by storm, Hina’s fans have constantly been bombarding the actress with requests to speak about what has truthfully happened.

We are also in a dilemma as to whether this is a personal or professional matter that Hina has chosen to very selectively talk about. We hope the actress soon lets us in on what has been a betrayal to her.