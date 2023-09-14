Home

Entertainment

Hindi Diwas 2023: Top 7 Inspiring Bollywood Tracks to Celebrate The Language

Hindi Diwas 2023: Top 7 Inspiring Bollywood Tracks to Celebrate The Language

Hindi Diwas 2023: How would you feel about celebrating the day by listening to some of the most inspiring Bollywood songs?

Hindi Diwas 2023: Top 7 Inspiring Bollywood Tracks to Celebrate The Language

Hindi Diwas 2023: Hindi Diwas is celebrated on September 14 every year to commemorate the adoption of Hindi as our official language by the constitution of India. Did you know that at least 9 states in India are referred to as Hindi Belts? India states including Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The best part of any language is that it transfers one’s feelings to others. However, when these languages come together in the form of a song, it conveys emotions. Here is a list of some of the most inspiring Bollywood songs to covey your pride on this Hindi Diwas.

Trending Now

7 Motivational Songs to Celebrate The Hindi Diwas

1. Chak De India Title Track: The title track starring Shahrukh Khan in ‘Chak De India,’ is one of the best motivational songs to listen to. It will inspire you to believe that whatever you are going through will help you conquer your dreams in the future.

You may like to read

2. Lakshya Title Track: The movie ‘Lakshya,’ which featured Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta, was directed by Farhan Akhtar. This movie revolves around a boy named Karan, who ends up in the army after his efforts. The title track of ‘Lakshya‘ not only pleases your eardrums but also gives you goosebumps.

3. Brother Anthem, Brothers: This song features two of the hottest Bollywood actors, Akshay Kumar and Siddarth Malhotra. This song gains a lot of appreciation from the audience as it sends cold shivers across your body.

4. Dangal- Title Track: Inspiring and motivating songs in Hindi? How can we forget the Dangal title track, right? The Aamir-Khan starrer song’s lyrics are enough to inspire us.

5. Sultan Title Track: Next on the list is Sultan‘s title track, featuring Salman Khan featuring, Sultan revolves around the journey of Salman Khan as the sultan and how he fought against all his obstacles and won. Add this song to your playlist to listen to whenever you want some motivation in life.

6. Ziddi Dil, Mary Kom: Priyanka Chopra, featuring Mary Kom, is a blockbuster movie to watch. Her song ‘Ziddi Dil‘ was voiced by Vishal Dadlani. It can be added to your list as one of the best motivational songs in Hindi.

7. Kar Har Maiden Fateh, Sanju: When it comes to motivational songs, everyone remembers ‘Kar Har Maiden Fateh‘. The song witnessed the most amazing chemistry between a mother (Manisha Koirala) and a son (Ranbir Kapoor as Sanju). This music has one of the most inspiring lyrics for those going through a rough phase.

Inspire And Learn! Let’s celebrate this Hindi Diwas by listening to some of most melodious Bollywood tracks.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES