Pakistani actor Saba Qamar who starred in the Bollywood film Hindi Medium opposite Irrfan Khan in 2017, has made a shocking announcement for all her fans and friends. Saba has called off her wedding with Australia-based-Pakistani entrepreneur Azeem Khan. In an Instagram post, she penned a long note hoping her fans would support her decision. The actor mentioned there are personal reasons due to which she has taken such a big step. Saba also revealed that she never met Azeem in her life and was always connected over the phone. Also Read - Trending Bollywood News Today, March 13: Hindi Medium Director Saket Chaudhary Says he Refused to Direct Angrezi Medium, Wasn't Invited to Its Screening

Saba Qamar’s note read: “Hi everyone, I have a very important announcement to make, due to a lot of personal reasons I have decided to call it off with Azeem Khan, ‘WE ARE NOT GETTING MARRIED NOW’ hope you guys will support my decision just like you all have been supporting me always, and I guess it’s never too late to realise the bitter realities! I also wanted to clear ONE IMPORTANT thing that is: “I have never Met Azeem Khan in my life we were only connected over the phone” It’s a very hard time on me right now but as we all know ‘THIS TOO SHALL PASS’ Insha Allah Much love to you all! -Saba Qamar.” Also Read - Angrezi Medium Star Irrfan Khan Spotted on Wheelchair at Airport, Pictures of Hiding Face From Paparazzi go Viral



Azeem Khan, on the other hand, took to his Instagram official account and shared a screenshot of Saba Qamar’s post. He wrote: “Saba, you have the most amazing soul and you deserve all the happiness in the universe. May god bless you with all the success and love. Difficult roads often lead to the beautiful destinations. And yes, I’d like to take full accountability of this breakdown”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Azeem Khan (@axeemkhan)



Earlier, it was reported that a woman had accused Azeem Khan of sexual harassment after he announced his engagement with Saba. He had even addressed the allegations in a video message posted on Instagram and denied the accusations.