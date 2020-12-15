YouTuber and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Hindustani Bhau who revolves around controversies, has recently made an irresponsible statement that he has never worn a mask ever since the lockdown has started. In his latest interaction with media, he was heard saying there was no frustration, depression in COVID-19 lockdown, I never wore a mask in the entire pandemic. I am thankful to God that I am doing good. Sab theek hai, acha hai”. Also Read - Bigg Boss 13 Contestant And YouTuber Hindustani Bhau’s Mother Passes Away in Mumbai

Talking about Bigg Boss 14, he sarcastically said "I am not aware if the show has begun or not".

An interview video has been shared by news portal SpotBoye, where Hindustani Bhau aka Vikas Pathak had come for an event, it looks like a launch party.

A few months ago, Bhau had made headlines when he filed a case against Ekta Kapoor for her web show. The case was filed for allegedly disrespecting Indian Army’s uniform in one of her web series. The lawyer said, “My client had filed a complaint against Ekta Kapoor and others at a local police station, but no action has been taken till date, hence we moved a criminal complaint before the court”.

As per the complaint, Phathak on May 20 came across a video on YouTube where an actor playing a military officer was seen performing an “illicit” act in a web series, aired on ALTBalaji. “The accused have stooped low and have shamelessly targetted the dignity and pride of our country by depicting the Indian Army military uniform with national emblem on it in the illicit sexual act,” the complaint read.