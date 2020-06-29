Netflix’s latest offering Bulbbul is being slammed by the netizens for promoting Hinduphobia content that disrespects Lord Krishna. The Anushka Sharma produced show is now called out by Bigg Boss 13 fame Hindustani Bhau for insulting ‘Indian Gods’ and he questions if the government will take any action against such content. Also Read - Bulbbul: A Woman Who Can't be Controlled by Patriarchy is Simply a Chudail, There You go!

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Anushka Sharma ki Bulbul Web Series Par Bhagwan Shree Krishna Or Radha Ko Gande Bhasha Se Apmanit Kiya Gaya Hai, Kya Aise Logon Par Ye Sarkar Karvayi Karegi ? Ab Tak Ekta Kapoor Par Koi Bhi Karvayi Kyu Nahi Ki ? Kab Tak Aise Log Humare Desh Ko Badnaam Karenge ? (In Anushka Sharma’s Bulbbul, the web series, Lord Krishna and Radha has been insulted as bad language has been used for them, Will government will take any action against them? Until now, there has been no police action taken against Ekta Kapoor? For how long will people insult our countr?” (sic) Also Read - Bulbbul Twitter Review: Anushka Sharma's Netflix Production Gets Many Positive Nods For Exceptional Performance

Anushka Sharma ki Bulbul Web Series Par Bhagwan Shree Krishna Or Radha Ko Gande Bhasha Se Apmanit Kiya Gaya Hai, Kya Aise Logon Par Ye Sarkar Karvayi Karegi ? Ab Tak Ekta Kapoor Par Koi Bhi Karvayi Kyu Nahi Ki ? Kab Tak Aise Log Humare Desh Ko Badnaam Karenge ? @CMOMaharashtra Also Read - As Bulbbul Releases on Netflix, Anushka Sharma Paints The Sky Red in Latest Post — Hindustani Bhau (@RealKingbhau) June 28, 2020



Earlier this month, Vikas Pathak aka Hindustani Bhau had filed a police complaint against producers Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor for disrespecting Indian Army in XXX 2 web series. He even shared a video showing the police complaint copy and said, “Our army is our pride and the woman indulges in a sexual act with a man, who wears her husband’s uniform. This is shameful as they have made a joke of our soldiers. The police has assured that they will investigate the matter, and keep me updated about the same.”

Earlier today, netizens trended #BoycottNetflix after a new controversy emerged in web series titled Krishna and His Leela shows a male character having sexual encounters with several women and one of the women named Radha. The names of the Hindu deities with an erotic content has irked people.

Bulbbul is based on a woman in Bengal, who had a child marriage and harbours the dark past of murders in her village which is connected with a legend of chudail. The film features Avinash Tiwary, Tripti Dimri, Paoli Dam, Rahul Bose, and Parambrata Chattopadhyay in important roles.