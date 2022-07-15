HIT: The First Case Review: HIT: The First Case is a remake of the 2020 Telugu movie directed by Sailesh Kolanu who remade the film in Hindi starring Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra. This is an edge-of-the-seat thriller that requires the audience to apply their brains. From throwing light on social stigmas to emotional trauma faced by police officers, the film is probably the first theatrical Hindi release this year that takes its craft seriously. HIT: The First Case is the non-Singham cop-thriller that keeps the audience hooked from the beginning till the end.Also Read - Rajkummar Rao Loves Healthy Flirting, Sanya Malhotra Gets ‘Shaadi Ke Rishte’ on DMs. Watch The Funniest Interview Ever | Exclusive

HIT: The First Case: What is it About?

Vikram is a cop at the Homicide Intervention Unit (HIT) who’s battling Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) due to his dark past and childhood trauma he refuses to talk about. He is regarded as one of the best officers due to his ability to read between the lines and crack the toughest criminal cases. Neha, a Forensic expert is Vikram’s love interest willing to go the distance and fill the void in his life that has been scarred by his haunting past. Vikram is forced to return to duty as Neha and a girl named Preeti go missing and he is the only one who can sense some connection between the two events. Also Read - 'Hot'! Sanya Malhotra Drops Monochrome Bikini Picture, Netizens Say, 'Global Warming'

HIT: The First Case: Issues Discussed in The Film

HIT: The First Case is not meant for the faint-hearted as director Sailesh Kolanu goes for a completely realistic depiction of homicide in this crime action-thriller. The fact that the lead protagonist played by Rajkummar suffers from PTSD showcases the vulnerable side of men in uniform. A job in the law enforcement agency is no child’s play and it could turn your life upside down – is hardly shown in Hindi films. Vikram is a brave cop, but he is also missing a lot at the personal level due to his passion and involvement in the line of duty. A commoner’s lack of faith in law and justice and the struggle of public servants is also amicably portrayed in the film. The taboos associated with separated women or how the innocent get punished for crimes they haven’t committed – isn’t an easy watch. Also Read - From Kangana Ranaut to Taapsee Pannu: 5 Actresses With Curly Hair in Bollywood And How They Flaunt Them With Every Look

Sailesh and Girish Kohli deserve accolades for the screenplay and dialogues respectively, as they touch upon some sensitive social stigmas. From victim-shaming and judging women for their dressing sense to the closeted and secluded life of the LGBTQ community is brilliantly presented in the crime thriller. A lot has been said without lengthy monologues. Sanya’s character Neha being disliked by her male juniors in a two minutes scene is impactful and spot on. HIT: The First Case goes way ahead of most crime thrillers where a character is merely painted black and white. Instead, the scriptwriter delves deep into the psyche and back story in the narrative.

HIT: The First Case: Spoilers

HIT: The First Case is an engaging crime thriller not just for its suspense and action, but for how it portrays emotion on-screen. Vikram’s constant struggle with his haunting past that has become detrimental to his health never acts as a barrier to the pace of the film. Despite being a hot-headed cop who’s carrying a lot of baggage emotionally, he has a softer side, especially towards children. Vikram and Neha’s love angle is the least Bollywoodish yet uniquely romantic relationship that doesn’t appear to be forced.

Vikram’s progressive approach against child labour, moral policing and gender crimes is the soul of the film. HIT: The First Case shows the impact of drugs on youth without any filters. Substance abuse is presented as a reality which is long been ignored by society. In the end when the real perpetrator is revealed the audience is left feeling sorry for the circumstances that lead to all the crimes and not end up hating the killer. There is no villain in the story, only people with different shades.

HIT: The First Case: Verdict

HIT: The First Case brings Rajkummar back in action as the actor shows his versatility in each and every scene. In spite of a talented supporting cast, Rajkummar is the show-stealer with his grounded and authentic character portrayal. Post Omerta, this is one of the most challenging and hard-hitting characters played by the actor in the dark crime-thriller genre. Rajkummar’s action sequences are well executed and the cinematography by S Manikandan is sheer cinematic brilliance. The editing work by Garry BH keeps up the engagement quotient intact throughout the movie.

Sanya as Neha has once again proved her acting prowess in a short screen time. Her on-screen chemistry with Rajkummar only shows she’s game for any character by giving it her best shot. Dilip Tahil, Sanjay Navrekar, Milind Gunaji, Shilpa Shukla and the rest of the supporting cast essayed their roles with full authenticity.

HIT: The First Case has the potential to be a franchise with a cliff-hanger for the sequel in the end. The film has certain sequences of profanity and gory scenes that are not meant for family viewership. The Sailesh Kolanu directorial is indeed a meaningful cinema although the term has been cliched way too much. For those looking for a content-driven fast-paced thriller, HIT: The First Case is a must-watch.

Rating: 4 Stars