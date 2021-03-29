Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan who recently turned mommy again in February 2021, wished her fans and friends Happy Holi by giving a glimpse of her elder son Taimur Ali Khan‘s holi photo, drenched in colours. Bebo made our Monday brighter with an adorable photo of Taimur who is showing the right kind of swag by posing with Yo Yo Sign. Kareena Kapoor Khan asked her fans to stay safe and follow necessary precautions to keep COVID-19 at bay. By sharing a photo on Instagram, she captioned it as, “Stay safe people. Happy Holi from me.” Also Read - West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Mamata Banerjee Holds 'Padyatra' Ahead of 2nd Phase Polling in Nandigram | Watch

Fans have flooded the comments section with their messages. Saba Ali Khan wrote: “Mahshallah❤️😍…my JAAN… Stay safe. With family”. Malaika and Amrita Arora wrote: “❤️❤️❤️ Our cutie” Also Read - Happy Holi 2021: From Rishabh Pant to Virender Sehwag, India Cricketers Extend Wishes to Fans



On Instagram stories, Bebo shared other pictures from their Holi celebrations where TimTim is seen inside the pool with Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. Inaaya also enjoys a significant fan following on social media. Both the kids apply colour on each others cheeks.

Check out the pics and videos:

Earlier today, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a throwback video to wish the fans on Holi 2021. She wrote, “Reminiscing the happy Holi days with Akshay Kumar” while posting the clip on Instagram. Her sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan dropped a comment on the post. She wrote, “Happy Holi. Bhabs! Stay safe..have a suuupppaaaah one.”