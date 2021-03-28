Happy Holi 2021! Holi is not just the festival of colours, but also love and dance. People around the world celebrate Holi with their friends and family. This year, Holi won’t be celebrated with huge gatherings due to the rise in Coronavirus cases. People will preferably be at home and celebrate with their families. Keeping in mind the safety precautions, preparations for the festival are in full swing. To make your festival special at home, here’s a list of Bollywood and Bhojpuri songs that showcase the zeal of the festival. Also Read - Holi 2021 ZEEL Cook-Off Challenge : 5 Secret Ingredients, No Gas, Watch Video To Know Who Took The Prize

We get you the top 10 Bollywood and Bhojpuri songs of Holi which should totally be on your playlist this year! These songs are from popular Hindi movies such as Waqt, Silsila, Jolly LLB 2 and many more. Holi songs have millions of views on the video-streaming platform YouTube. We get you the latest top Holi songs for the festive season which will make your Holi more fun!

Check out the top BOLLYWOOD songs for Holi:

Rang Barse – Silsila



Rang Barse Bhige Chunar Wali song featured in 1981 romantic-drama Silsila starring Amitabh Bachchan, his real-life wife Jaya Bachchan and ex-flame Rekha. Also Read - Rajasthan Govt Relaxes Ban on Public Functions on Holi, Shab-e-Baraat | Check New Notification

Do Me A Favour Let’s Play Holi – Waqt: The Race Against Time



Sung by Anu Malik and Sunidhi Chauhan, the song from 2005 film Waqt: The Race Against Time is an all-time hit Holi song.

Gori Tu Latth Maar – Holi Song- Toilet: Ek Prem Katha



Gori Tu Lath Maar song is from the blockbuster Hindi Bollywood movie Toilet – Ek Prem Katha, starring Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar

Badri Ki Dulhania – Holi Song – Badrinath Ki Dulhania



Doing a Holi song sequence has to rank on every Bollywood actor’s desire list, and Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s Badrinath Ki Dulhania title track is the Holi song to join the collection.

Soni Soni – Holi Song – Mohabbatein



Shah Rukh Khan is the King of Romance, and in 2000 musical-drama Mohabbatein, the superstar dons the hat of romance guru. The song Soni Soni shows Shah Rukh and Aishwarya Rai’s cute virtual romance while rest of cast Uday Chopra-Shamita Shetty, Jugal Hansraj-Kim Sharma, Jimmy Shergill-Preeti Jhangiani and Anupam Kher-Archana Puran Singh are busy with harmless flirting.

Go Pagal – Holi Song – Jolly LLB 2



Go Pagal is this peppy track from Jolly LLB 2. Titled Go Pagal, this Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi truly define the crazy fun everyone has during the colour of festivals.

Balam Pichkari – Holi Song- Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani



Balam Pichkari song from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani saw ex-flames turned good friends, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone play Holi like there’s no tomorrow

BHOJPURI HOLI SONGS

Lahangwa Las Las Karta – Bhojpuri Holi song



Lahangwa Las Las Karta is sung by ‘Pawan Singh’. Music of song ‘Lahangwa Las Las Karta’ by singer Pawan Singh is given by Chhote Baba (Basahi).

Babuni Tere Rang Mein– Bhojpuri Holi song



Starring Bhojpuri singer-actor Pawan Singh, the Holi song is receiving a great response from the audience. At least that’s what its YouTube views suggest.

Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai – Bhojpuri Holi song



Pawan Singh is here with his first-ever Hindi mainstream track. With the gorgeous Lauren Gottlieb, the Lollipop Laage Lu sensation collaborates with Jjust Music to bring to you your go-to Holi celebration track Kamariya Hile Rahi hai.