Holi 2024 Bhojpuri Songs: Top 5 Popular Peppy Tracks to Play on This Festival of Colours

Holi 2024: The festival of colours is just around the corner. Holi, which is going to be celebrated on March 25, 2024, is already creating huge excitement among fans. Holi is always incomplete if there is no right music to set the mood. What could be better than enjoying the festival with Bhojpuri music? There are a bunch of Bhojpuri songs which can set the stage on fire on the occasion of Holi.

Bhojpuri songs have high-energy performances, catchy lyrics and infectious beats, which is enough to make the festival of colour filled with joy and enthusiasm. Bhojpuri actors including Akshara Singh, Yash Kumar, and Pawan Singh are often spotted in these songs. As the festival approaches, take a look at top Holi songs which can set the mood right.

Ujar Odhaniya Rangni: One of the recent songs which has been released is Ujar Odhaniya. The song is sung by Khushi Kakkar, and the video features Mahi Shrivastava.

Holi Khele Aawatare: Another Bhojpuri song to enjoy on Holi is Holi Khele Aawatare which is sung by Goldi Tripathi and features Kajal Tripathi. With infectious beats and catchy lyrics, the song can turn the party mood on.



Holi Me Laaj Lagata: Sung by Sakshi Shivani, the song features Shweta Yadav in the lead. One can easily find the song on YouTube.



Rang Lahe Lahe Dali: The song is sung by Navratan Pandey, and Shilpi Raj and features Lovely Kajal in the video. The song has the right beats and can make you dance.



Mile Mat Aawa Jaanu Holi Me: Yet another big Bhojpuri song that has infectious beats. The song is sung by Punita Priya and features Riya Prajapati in the video.



