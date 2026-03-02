Holi 2026: From ‘Balam Pichkari’ to ‘Rang Barse’, Bollywood’s ultimate songs to light up your celebration

As the countdown to Holi 2026 begins, playlists across India are already getting a vibrant upgrade. No celebration of the festival of colours feels complete without Bollywood’s infectious Holi anthems echoing through speakers. Over the decades, Hindi cinema has gifted audiences songs that capture the spirit of gulal-filled skies, playful romance, dhol beats and unfiltered joy. From timeless classics to high-energy dance numbers, these tracks have become inseparable from Holi festivities.

Here’s a look at some of the most loved Bollywood songs that promise to turn your Holi party into a full-blown celebration.

Rang barse – The timeless classic

No Holi celebration is complete without Rang Barse from Silsila. Featuring Amitabh Bachchan in one of his most iconic avatars, the song has achieved legendary status. Its traditional folk-inspired tune and playful lyrics have transcended generations. Decades later, the opening beats of Rang Barse still bring people to the dance floor, proving that classics never fade.

Balam pichkari – The modern Holi anthem

Deepika Padukone’s Balam Pichkari from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani remains the ultimate Holi anthem for the younger generation. With its electrifying beats, playful lyrics and unforgettable hook step, the song has become a staple at Holi parties. Deepika’s spirited performance, combined with Ranbir Kapoor’s carefree energy, perfectly captures the fun chaos that defines the festival. Even years after its release, it continues to dominate Holi playlists across the country.

Lahu muh lag gaya – Romance meets festivity

Deepika Padukone’s Lahu Muh Lag Gaya from Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela blends intense romance with vibrant Holi visuals. The song’s rich colours, powerful choreography and captivating chemistry between Deepika and Ranveer Singh make it stand out. It offers a more passionate and dramatic take on Holi celebrations, making it a favourite among fans who enjoy a mix of emotion and spectacle.

Do me a favour, let’s play Holi – High-energy fun

Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra’s “Do Me A Favour, Let’s Play Holi” from Waqt: The Race Against Time delivers pure party energy. Its peppy beats and playful vibe make it ideal for large gatherings where dancing is non-negotiable.

Badri ki dulhania and Go pagal – New-age party starters

For those looking to add a contemporary twist, Badri Ki Dulhania and Go Pagal from Jolly LLB 2 offer thumping beats and vibrant visuals. These tracks have become favourites among youngsters who prefer high-tempo dance numbers.

From soulful classics to chart-topping party hits, Bollywood continues to shape the soundtrack of Holi. As families and friends gather in 2026 to celebrate with colours, sweets and laughter, these songs will once again set the rhythm for memories in the making. After all, in India, Holi isn’t just played, it’s sung and danced to.