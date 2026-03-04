Home

Holi 2026: Preity Zinta, Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and others celebrate festival of colours – See pics

Many celebrities, including Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Preity Zinta, and Varun Dhawan, celebrated the festival of colors in high spirits.

Holi has arrived, and Bollywood celebrities are celebrating it with full excitement. Social media is filled with colourful pictures as stars share special moments from their celebrations. From cosy family gatherings to big festive parties, everyone is enjoying the festival of colours with their loved ones.

Many celebrities, including Katrina Kaif, Preity Zinta, Priyanka Chopra and Varun Dhawan, posted photos and warm wishes for their fans. Katrina Kaif shared a sweet picture from her Holi celebration with her husband Vicky Kaushal, his brother Sunny Kaushal, and her sister Isabelle Kaif. All of them were covered in bright colors and smiling happily. Along with the photo, she wrote, “The Happiest Happy Holi.”

Preity Zinta took to X (formerly Twitter) to share selfies with husband Gene Goodenough after playing Holi. “Happy Holi everyone ! May all your lives be filled with the colours of happiness and joy today n always,” she wrote while sharing the pics.

Kriti Sanon celebrated the festival with her parents, her sister Nupur Sanon, and her brother-in-law Stebin Ben. She posted group pictures from the day. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Happy Holi from our fam to yours.” The actress looked cheerful as she posed with her family.

Varun Dhawan, too, made sure to share selfies with his wife Natasha Dalal after their Holi celebration. The couple looked relaxed and happy. In his caption, Varun wrote, “Happy Holi to everyone around our planet. Praying for peace and brotherhood.”

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu celebrated Holi with their best pals, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi.

Nick Jonas took a trip down memory lane as he shared a special Holi memory with his wife, global icon Priyanka Chopra.



Apart from family celebrations, Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi hosted a Holi party at their home. Many film personalities attended the gathering. Urmila Matondkar, Ali Fazal, and Richa Chadha were among those seen at the celebration.

