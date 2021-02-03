After International Pop star Rihanna tweeted about the Farmers’ protest on Tuesday evening, many international celebrities such as Lilly Singh, Mia Khalifa, singer Jay Sean, and vlogger Amanda Cerny, among many others extended their support to India’s farmers, who have been protesting since November 2020 against Centre’s farm laws. Also Read - Koena Mitra Says ‘Poor Farmers Can Afford Rihanna Too’, Jazzy B Responds ‘Will Give You Tips’

Singer Jay Sean wrote on Instagram, “It’s one of the largest protests EVER IN HISTORY, and hardly any mainstream coverage. I live in the US and I’ve barely seen it on the news or mainstream media. I don’t know what needs to be done to raise more awareness and have more eyes on this but I’ve seen videos that are far too graphic and heartbreaking to post. People that are old enough to be my grandparents being trampled over with no remorse or regard. Pls go to my story where I will post a petition link and something actionable. #istandwithfarmers #farmersprotest.”

Lilly Singh tweeted, “Yes! Thank you so much @rihanna. This is a humanity issue! #IStandWithFarmers and this narrative is TIRED.”

Yes! Thank you so much @rihanna. This is a humanity issue! #IStandWithFarmers and this narrative is TIRED. ❤️ https://t.co/H0h5EM7mNW — Lilly // #LateWithLilly (@Lilly) February 2, 2021



Amanda Cerny posted, “The world is watching. You don’t have to be Indian or Punjabi or South Asian to understand the issue. All you have to do is care about humanity. Always demand freedom of speech, freedom of press, basic human and civil rights-equity and dignity for workers. ❤️ #FarmersProtest #internetshutdown”

Mia Khalifa wrote, “What in the human rights violations is going on?! They cut the internet around New Delhi?! #FarmersProtest.”

What in the human rights violations is going on?! They cut the internet around New Delhi?! #FarmersProtest pic.twitter.com/a5ml1P2ikU — Mia K. (Adri Stan Account) (@miakhalifa) February 3, 2021



US Vice President Kamala Harris’s niece Meena Harris also extended support and tweeted, “It’s no coincidence that the world’s oldest democracy was attacked not even a month ago, and as we speak, the most populous democracy is under assault. This is related. We all should be outraged by India’s internet shutdowns and paramilitary violence against farmer protesters.”

It’s no coincidence that the world’s oldest democracy was attacked not even a month ago, and as we speak, the most populous democracy is under assault. This is related. We ALL should be outraged by India’s internet shutdowns and paramilitary violence against farmer protesters. https://t.co/yIvCWYQDD1 pic.twitter.com/DxWWhkemxW — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) February 2, 2021



Rihanna on Tuesday evening shared a news report stating that Internet has been shut down in parts of India. She tweeted, “why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest.”

We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India.

https://t.co/tqvR0oHgo0 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 2, 2021

Let us talk about what is happening in India right now #FarmersProtest @LicypriyaK — Vanessa Nakate (@vanessa_vash) February 2, 2021

Meanwhile, Protestors have alleged disruption in water and power supply due to installation of barricades and barbed wire fences.