American singer-songwriter Kehlani has proudly announced that she is a lesbian. Sharing the announcement on social media, Kehlani said, "I am gay, gay, gay. I finally know I'm a lesbian."After the announcement, her family also reacted to her post and had a epic response. They wrote, "We know, duh."

She had earlier said to an international daily that she feels more masculine when she is with her stillness but also feels her inner femininity when she does self-care. She said, ""I feel more masculine when I am in my stillness and I'm grounded in a quiet, contemplative mode. I feel most feminine when I'm being the mother of my house. I also feel my femininity when I take time for self-care — when I take really beautiful baths where I throw some flowers in and I do a hair mask and take time oiling my body in the mirror and saying how beautiful I feel.



“My femininity makes me feel soft and gentle and tender and careful in a different way than my masculinity makes me feel. I’m trying not to let it fall into the gender norms of feminine and masculine, but for me it does a tiny bit. But I also am very fluid in both of those settings”, she added.

A post shared by Kehlani (@kehlani)



Talking about her career as an artiste working in mainstream music, she had said earlier, “I have a lot of privilege (as a) cisgender-presenting, straight-presenting. I think a lot of artistes who we talk about and say, ‘Oh, they had to come out or they had to do this,’ a lot of them can’t hide it. A lot of it is very (much) in how they present. It’s tougher for them. It’s tougher for trans artistes. It’s tougher for black gay men. It’s tougher for black masculine gay women.”