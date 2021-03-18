Actor Angelina Jolie has accused her former husband, Brad Pitt of domestic violence, as per an international media report. The 45-year-old Jolie has filed documents in the court which states that she will provide ‘proof and authority’ to support her claim against her estranged husband. The documents also say that the couple’s children have agreed to provide testimony on Pitt’s alleged violence. The former couple fell in love while filming Mr And Mrs Smith and then dated for several years before tying the knot in 2014. Two years later, they separated and since then have been entangled in a bitter legal battle. The couple is not divorced yet, however, they have been declared ‘legally single’ in April 2019. The estranged couple is reportedly seeking joint custody of their children. Also Read - Meerut Woman Catches Husband Buying Clothes For His Girlfriend, Thrashes Him in Full Public View

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are parents to six children – Maddox (19), Pax (17), Zahara (16), Shiloh (14) and twins Knox and Vivienne (12), who could speak in the court. In 2016, Brad Pitt was investigated and then was cleared by the FBI of alleged child abuse.

As per the reports, Angelina's new accusations is being seen as an attempt to bring down Brad Pitt. A source told ET, "This is just another case of Angelina changing the narrative when it suits her. Aside from the one accusation that she made in 2016 that was investigated and dismissed, there have never been any other records, police reports or even accusations until it suited her case."

US Weekly also quoted a source as saying, "Over the past four and a half years there have been a number of claims made by Angelina that have been reviewed and not substantiated. The children have been used by Angelina to hurt Brad before and this is more of that behaviour. This leaking of documents by her fourth or fifth set of lawyers has been done to hurt Brad."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Brad Pitt won Oscars for ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ in the Best Supporting Actor category last year. He will be next seen in Bullet Train while Angelina will be seen in Eternals.