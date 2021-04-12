London: The British Film Academy paid tributes to late Indian actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor at the 74th edition of the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) that were held Sunday night in London. The ceremony took place virtually where all the nominees attended it via video. It was in the In Memorium segment that the names of the two beloved actors flashed on-screen, making millions of their fans all across the world emotional. Also Read - BAFTAs 2021: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Steals The Show in Her Butterfly Dress, Rocks a Plunging Neckline Like a Boss

Both Irrfan and Rishi passed away in April last year. While Irrfan died on April 29 after two years of battle with neuroendocrine tumour, Rishi succumbed to leukemia the next day after suffering a relapse. The British academy also remembered Olivia de Havilland, Kirk Douglas, Chadwick Boseman, George Segal, Barbara Windsor, Alan Parker, and Sean Connery among others.

Meanwhile, Nomadland won big at the BAFTAs 2021. Apart from sweeping trophies in the Best Director, and Best Actress, it also set a record for director Chloe Zhao who became just the second woman to win the Best Director trophy at the awards ceremony, and the first woman of colour to have achieved the same. The movie also won the Best Cinematography award.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was one of the first presenters at the ceremony. The awards were telecast from the stage of London’s Royal Albert Hall.