Black Widow Box Office Collection: Marvel Studio's latest installment Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff has created a new record at the box office during the Covid-19 era. The film collected $80 million in North America (its domestic market) over the three-day weekend. At the global box office, the film earned a whopping $158 million until now. On an opening day, the film earned $40 million.

"Black Widow's strong performance this weekend affirms our flexible distribution strategy of making franchise films available in theaters for a true cinematic experience and, as COVID concerns continue globally, providing choice to consumers who prefer to watch at home on Disney Plus", Disney's media and entertainment distribution chairman Kareem Daniel said in a statement.

The film has opened simultaneously in theatres and Disney Plus as part of the streaming service's Premiere Access offering where subscribers can rent for an extra $30.

In the film, Black Widow is forced to confront her past which specifically involves the Red Room, which is a top-secret Soviet program that brainwashes young girls and turns them into deadly assassins. Natasha is seen dismantling the Red Room program in the final trailer and saving innocent girls from becoming killing machines.

The film also features Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, William Hurt, Ray Winstone, and Rachel Weisz in important roles.