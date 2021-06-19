Black Widow New Poster: A new poster from Marvel Studios’ upcoming film Black Widow is out featuring Natasha Romanoff aka Scarlett Johansson. Natasha aka Black Widow can be seen attacking the suited-up villain during an intense fight in the poster. With the burning car and fire at the backdrop, the poster teases fans with much intriguing plot. The film has Black Widow confronting her past as a KGB agent. Also Read - Black Widow Trailer Twitter Reaction: Netizens Are Divided Over Young Natasha Romanoff Aka Scarlett Johansson And Taskmaster

Directed by Cate Shortland and a screenplay penned down by Eric Pearson, the film is set after the events of 2016’s Captain America: Civil War in which Natasha finds herself on a run from the law, thanks to her aid to Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes. Also Read - Welcome Captain! Chris Evans Joins Instagram to Raise Funds Amid 'COVID-19 Nightmare', Video Crosses 2 Million Views

Sharing the poster on Instagram, Marvel Studios wrote, “On July 9, it’s time to experience her story Check out the first in a series of posters inspired by Marvel Studios’ @Black.Widow. Art by @ad_illustrator. Tickets and pre-orders available now. (sic)” Also Read - Top 5 Stories of The Day: Black Widow Teaser Out, Radhika Apte Offered Sex Comedy, Bigg Boss 13 Fights- Know More

Check It Out Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marvel Studios (@marvelstudios)



In the film, Black Widow is forced to confront her past which specifically involves the Red Room, which is a top-secret Soviet program that brainwashes young girls and turns them into deadly assassins. Natasha is seen dismantling the Red Room program in the final trailer and saving innocent girls from becoming killing machines.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marvel Studios (@marvelstudios)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marvel Studios (@marvelstudios)



The film also features Florence Pugh, David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, William Hurt, Ray Winstone, and Rachel Weisz in important roles. The film was originally scheduled to release on May 1, 2020, but was delayed due to a coronavirus pandemic. It will now release on July 9, 2021.